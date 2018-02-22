PSG star Neymar stretchered off after injuring right ankle vs. Marseille

Neymar is taken off the pitch on a stretcher during PSG's win over rivals Marseille with what appears to be an injury to his right ankle.

PSG dominated rivals Marseille in Le Classique, but a late injury to Neymar overshadowed an otherwise festive night at Parc des Princes.

French Ligue 1: Edinson Cavani (55') Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Marseille

Neymar was stretchered off in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over rivals Marseille after injuring his right ankle in the 77th minute.

The Brazil international had been a doubt to play in the Le Classique clash on Sunday because of an illness but was named in the starting XI and contributed to two goals in the match.

But he stayed on the ground in pain for an extended period of time in the final quarter-hour after a false step while tracking back caused his right ankle roll over despite suffering no contact.

He was taken off by medical staff three minutes later and did not return.

The injury comes just nine days before PSG will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid in a critical Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash at the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG manager Unai Emery played down the severity of the injury after the match.

He told his postgame news conference: "If I had to pick my Real Madrid side now, I would say that Neymar could feature. The first look says it is a sprain. There will be further tests to be totally sure. We are optimistic."

PSG captain Thiago Silva lamented his Brazil teammate's loss, telling Canal+ that Neymar's ankle had swollen soon after the injury.

"We lost a very important player before the end in Neymar, and his ankle had already started to swell," Silva said immediately after the match.

Striker Edinson Cavani added: "Neymar? We saw what happened. It is an injury. We do not know anything more at this time, but we are all with him. We know nothing else right now."

PSG will next face Marseille in the Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday.

