PSG's Neymar the most-fouled player in Europe's top leagues

Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Marseille good prep for Madrid - Areola

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Valencia defer to PSG on Guedes deal

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal for PSG in a win against Toulouse.

Ill Neymar a doubt to face Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar is most-fouled player in Europe

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar

FIFA drops Neymar-Barca dispute probe

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Much at stake on derby day in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
TBD

Neymar needs his maturity to match his game

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read

Bayern take top spot ahead of Barca

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Transfer Rater: Kane to Man City, Neymar to Real & Benzema to PSG?

International
Read
Presnel Kimpembe is close to usurping mentor Thiago Silva as a starter at PSG.

Kimpembe's rise threatens Silva's role

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Mido in talks to take over PSG's U19s side

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
David Ginola attends the final match at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

David Ginola a father again at 51

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of life with four goals in his last two games.

Neymar must quit PSG, join Madrid - Guti

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Adrien Rabiot was PSG's biggest bright spot against Real Madrid.

PSG appeal Rabiot's UCL yellow card

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Mbappe dines with Macron, Weah

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Transfer Rater: Kane, Benzema, Can

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read

Paris too crowded for Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Bahoken trolls Neymar over bow picture

The Toe Poke Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar grabbed four goals and two assists in his best performance for PSG to date.

PSG star Neymar trolled by Leganes

The Toe Poke Dermot Corrigan
Read

Player Power Rankings: Burley's message to Neymar

International
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

PSG's Neymar the most-fouled player in Europe's top leagues

Shaka Hislop feels everyone at PSG is bending over backward to appease Neymar and agrees with Walter Casagrande's claim that the €222 million man is 'spoiled' by the media.
PSG head coach Unai Emery believes beating Strasbourg at home was integral following his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been the most fouled player across Europe's major domestic competitions this season.

Neymar, 26, has been on the receiving end of rough treatment from opponents 96 times, seven more than Nabil Fekir of Lyon, who also plays in Ligue 1.

French news outlet RMC Sport created a top 10 of the most fouled players in Ligue 1, which Neymar leads with an average one foul every 17 minutes and 46 seconds.

And PSG's No. 10 remains top of the pile when the list is expanded to cover the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A too. 

PSG's Marco Verratti also features on RMC's list in sixth, with a foul against him every 30 minutes and 49 seconds, but the Italy international is not placed when expanded to all of Europe.

However, another Ligue 1-based player, Bordeaux's Malcom, is seventh in the overall rankings with 75 fouls against him so far this campaign.

Neymar is always a target for opposition defenders.

The numbers confirm that Neymar is a marked man and the 26-year-old has been on the receiving end of rough treatment regularly this season both domestically and in continental competition.

Despite that, Neymar has still managed to score 19 goals and rack up 12 more assists in 19 Ligue 1 appearances to date.

The former Barcelona man has been enjoying a quieter week than usual ahead of Sunday's clash with bitter rivals Marseille in Le Classique and was spotted with a baguette and playing basketball while filming an advert with sponsors Honda in the suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Thursday.

Neymar was the second-most fouled player en Europe last season, with only Dario Lezcano of Ingolstadt suffering more. 

Watford's Richarlison is the most-fouled in the Premier League this season; in Spain it's jointly Borja Garcia of Girona and Munir of Alaves. In Serie A, it's Alejandro Gomez of Atalanta and for the Bundesliga it's Schalke's Amine Harit.

Most fouled players
1. Neymar, PSG, 96 fouls drawn
2. Nabil Fekir, Lyon, 89
3. Borja Garcia, Girona, 81
3. Munir, Alaves, 81
5. Richarlison, Watford, 78
6. Amine Harit, Schalke, 77
7. Malcom, Bordeaux, 75
8. Kevin-Prince Boateng, Eintracht Frankfurt, 73
9. Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur, 69
9. Jimmy Briand, Guingamp, 69
9. Jonathan Viera, Las Palmas, 69

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.