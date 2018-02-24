PSG's Neymar the most-fouled player in Europe's top leagues

Shaka Hislop feels everyone at PSG is bending over backward to appease Neymar and agrees with Walter Casagrande's claim that the €222 million man is 'spoiled' by the media.

PSG head coach Unai Emery believes beating Strasbourg at home was integral following his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been the most fouled player across Europe's major domestic competitions this season.

Neymar, 26, has been on the receiving end of rough treatment from opponents 96 times, seven more than Nabil Fekir of Lyon, who also plays in Ligue 1.

French news outlet RMC Sport created a top 10 of the most fouled players in Ligue 1, which Neymar leads with an average one foul every 17 minutes and 46 seconds.

And PSG's No. 10 remains top of the pile when the list is expanded to cover the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A too.

PSG's Marco Verratti also features on RMC's list in sixth, with a foul against him every 30 minutes and 49 seconds, but the Italy international is not placed when expanded to all of Europe.

However, another Ligue 1-based player, Bordeaux's Malcom, is seventh in the overall rankings with 75 fouls against him so far this campaign.

Neymar is always a target for opposition defenders.

The numbers confirm that Neymar is a marked man and the 26-year-old has been on the receiving end of rough treatment regularly this season both domestically and in continental competition.

Despite that, Neymar has still managed to score 19 goals and rack up 12 more assists in 19 Ligue 1 appearances to date.

The former Barcelona man has been enjoying a quieter week than usual ahead of Sunday's clash with bitter rivals Marseille in Le Classique and was spotted with a baguette and playing basketball while filming an advert with sponsors Honda in the suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Thursday.

Neymar was the second-most fouled player en Europe last season, with only Dario Lezcano of Ingolstadt suffering more.

Watford's Richarlison is the most-fouled in the Premier League this season; in Spain it's jointly Borja Garcia of Girona and Munir of Alaves. In Serie A, it's Alejandro Gomez of Atalanta and for the Bundesliga it's Schalke's Amine Harit.

Most fouled players

1. Neymar, PSG, 96 fouls drawn

2. Nabil Fekir, Lyon, 89

3. Borja Garcia, Girona, 81

3. Munir, Alaves, 81

5. Richarlison, Watford, 78

6. Amine Harit, Schalke, 77

7. Malcom, Bordeaux, 75

8. Kevin-Prince Boateng, Eintracht Frankfurt, 73

9. Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur, 69

9. Jimmy Briand, Guingamp, 69

9. Jonathan Viera, Las Palmas, 69

