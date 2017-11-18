PSG boss Unai Emery plays down talk of Neymar being unhappy

Previous
SC Amiens
AS Monaco
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Girona
Real Sociedad
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Burton Albion
Sheffield United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Puebla
Lobos BUAP
1:00 AM UTC Nov 18, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Wendel Fluminense

PSG to sign Fluminense's Wendel - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

The Sweeper: Neymar's Demi Lovato impression

International
Read

Emery: Neymar is staying with PSG

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery plays down Neymar unhappy talk

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG in a runaway win against Celtic.

Tebas: Messi a bigger asset than Neymar

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Kevin Trapp in action against Denmark on his debut for Germany.

Trapp targets PSG games; World Cup spot

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

The Sweeper: Jesus and Neymar's nutmeg battle

International
Read

Alves bringing quality, experience to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar

Draxler: Neymar deserves special privileges

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Paulinho: Neymar told me to move to Barca

Barcelona Adriana Garcia
Read
Brazil's Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in training

Neymar nutmegs Gabriel Jesus at Wembley

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

WATCH: FC crew call out Gab for defending Neymar's tears

ESPN FC TV
Read
Layvin Kurzawa

Kurzawa: Deschamps comments 'mistake'

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA Jonathan Johnson
Read
Julian Draxler

Draxler dismisses talk of Bayern transfer

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Italy to blame; Neymar's tears for real

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Alves move to PSG shocked me - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Draxler curious to see Germany defend Mbappe

International Friendly
Read

Draxler: A lot of garbage written about Neymar

French Ligue 1
Read

Ranking future PSG manager candidates

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar hurt by 'invented' stories of rifts at PSG

French Ligue 1
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

PSG boss Unai Emery plays down talk of Neymar being unhappy

The FC crew rip into Gab Marcotti for saying Neymar should not be mocked for crying after Brazil coach Tite defended him.
Unai Emery reiterates his intention to have Neymar stay and succeed at PSG amid speculation over his happiness.
Julian Draxler praises Neymar's attitude since his arrival at PSG, playing down reports of tensions at the club.

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has stated his belief that Neymar will stay with the club and help them to future glory amid speculation over his happiness at Parc des Princes.

Neymar was reduced to tears during a postmatch news conference while on international duty with Brazil last week following recent reports claiming that he wants to return to Barcelona, the club he left for a world-record €222 million this summer.

"It is the same for all players when they are adapting to a new city, a new club, new teammates and that sort of thing," Emery said at his prematch news conference ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Nantes. "It is a process and it is like that with all of the new guys.

"Conversations with all of the players, Neymar included, are to discuss all of those sorts of things -- he is doing better and better."

Emery pointed out that while Neymar's happiness in Paris and future are being questioned, the 25-year-old is performing well on the pitch -- with seven goals and five assists from eight appearances in Ligue 1 -- and that is what matters to the PSG boss.

"What happens on the pitch remains the most important thing," Emery said. "All of these rumours are not important. What counts are the discussions that I have with him -- how to be in the squad, on the pitch but also about him.

"Players are professionals but they are also people. Some need affections, others need guidance. First of all, though, they need to be understood."

Neymar has already been linked with a Paris Saint-Germain exit.

Some reports have linked Neymar with a return to Spain and to Real Madrid.

In response to the Madrid speculation, Emery said: "We are very happy with him and he will succeed here. I do not know what is being said. Everybody here is happy though. He will stay and succeed here."

In team news ahead of the visit of Claudio Ranieri's Nantes side on Saturday, Emery pointed out that Presnel Kimpembe is banned after accumulating too many yellow cards and also confirmed that Thiago Motta's lingering knee problem will likely require an operation.

"Presnel is suspended," Emery said. "The internationals are all doing fine -- we hope that Julian [Draxler] and Thomas [Meunier] will be able to train on the eve of the match.

"Thiago has been forced to stop [his recovery]. Since Montpellier [in September], he has been in pain. He has continued to train but he saw the doctor to work out the best course of action -- we will see which decision is the best to take."

Asked if PSG will look to bring in a replacement in January for the injured Motta, Emery said: "When he plays, Thiago is powerful. We are going to wait. He might not be able to play but others are waiting for their turn -- we have 10 games over 33 days coming up.

"We will see at a later date for the transfer window. The club is focusing on the present and the future, I am only looking at the present."

PSG confirmed earlier on Thursday that Motta is almost certain to require "arthroscopic cleaning" of his right knee, which will likely rule him out until early 2018. 

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.