Hatem Ben Arfa could make return to PSG squad against Lyon - Unai Emery

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Di Maria, Draxler part of PSG January fire sale

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Read

Higuain, Pastore left out of Argentina team

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Ben Arfa could make return to PSG squad

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar antics separate him, Messi - Lustig

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

PSG to pay Santos €9m from Neymar deal

Futebol Brasileiro Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG sign starlet Ruiz, 15, to youth contract

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with Neymar, left, and Edinson Cavani after scoring against Metz.

PSG on top, Barca second; Madrid fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Neymar, Messi and Kane in UCL best XI

Champions League Nick Ames
Read
Neymar celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG in a runaway win against Celtic.

Neymar: PSG trophies ahead of Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read

Neymar winds up Celtic in UCL rout

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar 'not thinking' about Ballon d'Or

UEFA Champions League
Read

Cavani eyes Champions League title with PSG

UEFA Champions League
Read

Cavani brightest of PSG's stars vs. Celtic

PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read
Falcao celebrates one of his two goals against Marseille on Sunday.

Bordeaux: Monaco fiscal advantage a worry

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Kylian Mbappe is confronted by a supporter during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory against Celtic.

Celtic face action over Mbappe fan incident

UEFA Champions League PA Sport
Read
Mbappe celeb vs Celtic 170912

Celtic thrashing the 'ideal scenario' - PSG chief

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG start with statement win over Celtic

UEFA Champions League
Read

Extra Time: Barca or PSG, Suarez's struggles and Stevie's Twitter

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe lead Celtic rout

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Grading PSG's performance against Celtic

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Hatem Ben Arfa could make return to PSG squad against Lyon - Unai Emery

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar has admitted he would rather win titles with his club than win the Ballon d'Or.
Kylian Mbappe said Neymar's arrival at PSG wasn't the only reason behind his decision to make the move from Monaco.

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said Hatem Ben Arfa could be in the squad to face Lyon after being reintegrated into the senior setup.

Ben Arfa, 30, was told earlier this summer that he was no longer wanted at the Parc des Princes but turned down a number of offers and was sent to train with the reserves.

"He received a warm welcome from the squad," Emery told his prematch news conference on Friday.

"He trained a few times with the reserves. The club has made a decision, and we will see if he is in the squad come Sunday."

Emery said Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore were almost certain to miss the game, which could open the door for Ben Arfa to return.

"Angel and Javier did not train earlier," he said. "They will continue to work with the fitness staff but Sunday will be a tall order."

Emery said Adrien Rabiot was suffering minor pains and added: "We will see how he is doing on the eve of the Lyon game. We are optimistic, but we will wait and see."

Marco Verratti, meanwhile, is banned and Emery said: "With Marco suspended and Adrien uncertain, we could also play with two central midfielders and a No. 10 -- that is definitely a possibility."

The coach suggested that Giovani Lo Celso and Christopher Nkunku could be given game time, while Julian Draxler could also come in and play a central playmaker role.

"We have used two formations, a 4-3-3 and a system that features a No. 10. We have a number of options in this role, not only Julian and Javier but also Giovani," he said.

"The other possibility is going with two up top, such as Edinson [Cavani] and Kylian [Mbappe]. There are opportunities within the team."

Like Ben Arfa and Draxler, Lucas Moura could be handed a start and Marquinhos told reporters: "He is somebody very close to me, like a brother.

"To achieve our objectives this season, we will need an entire squad and not just 11 players.

"During the campaign, there are going to be injuries. That is where he could have a place in the team and could seize his chance."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.