Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain 6-2 Toulouse

French Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
PSG's Neymar after two-goal home debut: 'I think I can improve'

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.
After another impressive match, Jonathan Johnson reflects on the excitement and dynamism Neymar has brought to PSG.
Neymar took on half of Toulouse's squad with an unbelievable solo effort to net PSG's sixth goal of the game.

Neymar warned the rest of Ligue 1 he thinks he can improve after his impressive home debut in Paris St Germain's 6-2 victory on Sunday, while Toulouse boss Pascal Dupraz has called the quality of his performances with the Parisian club "mind boggling" after the match. 

The Brazilian superstar now has three goals and three assists from his first two appearances in Le Championnat and was deservedly voted Man of the Match for the second straight week after his Parc des Princes bow.

He netted the equalising goal after Max Gradel had put the visitors ahead, before laying on goals for Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa either side of winning the penalty which Edinson Cavani emphatically dispatched.

Substitute Javier Pastore also got on the score sheet and Neymar completed the scoring in stoppage time with a stunning display of quick feet and trickery to beat two defenders and find the bottom corner of the net with a left-foot finish.

"It's fantastic [at the Parc des Princes], there's a great atmosphere here. I'm very happy with the supporters, the performance of the team and all the players,'' Neymar told French TV channel Canal+.

Speaking to reporters later, he said: "I don't remember what happened [for the second goal], I haven't seen it yet. I just know it's a goal and that's all that matters.

"I feel happy at PSG, it's like home. Now I want to adapt quicker, get better in the physical aspect -- I think I can improve.''

Toulouse boss Dupraz had nothing but praise for Neymar after seeing his side dismantled by the €222 million man.

"I admire Neymar. He's good for football. It's refreshing,'' he said.

"I watched him at Barcelona so to see him in our championship, I am full of admiration.

"The two matches he has played are mind boggling. I will use the way he plays to help my attackers.''

Rabiot saw his shot was parried into Neymar's path for the South American's first goal, and the France international then put PSG in front with a shot from distance shortly afterwards with departed midfielder Blaise Matuidi watching on from the stands after his farewell.

"The coach spoke with me before the game about what he wanted from me," Rabiot said when asked what Unai Emery is expecting of him now Matuidi has joined Juventus. "He wants me to score more and make the difference.

"My shot set up Neymar's first goal and then I scored. It was a good start. After Marco [Verratti] was sent off, we kept looking to get forward, still trying to score.

"We stuck together and that is what you have to do. We were solid at the back and we took our chances in front of goal."

Emery was pleased with how his players performed in front of goal but admitted that the defensive display left a bit to be desired.

"A lot happened in this match but I think it was a very positive performance, a very positive display of team spirit," he said. "We created a lot of chances, tactically we were good and our individuals performed out on the pitch.

"We do not want to concede goals at home but we will continue to learn and continue to improve. It was also a spectacular game for the supporters, who saw a lot of great goals. It is good for Ligue 1 and it is good for us."

Presnel Kimpembe surprisingly started alongside Thiago Silva in central defence, and although the team conceded two goals, the youth academy graduate felt the team were better once Verratti had been dismissed for two bookable offences.

"It was a special match," Kimpembe said. "So much happened. I think Marco's sending off actually turned the game in our favour. It is harder to play with a man down. You have to stay solid and united, tighten the lines, and we won in style in the end."

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson and Press Association contributed to this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

