Unai Emery unsure of directors' future with PSG amid report of changes

Check out the best goals of the weekend from Ligue 1, including stellar strikes from Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao.

Angel Di Maria scored his second goal of the night late-on to give PSG a 2-0 victory over Angers in Ligue 1.

Angel Di Maria scored a brace in PSG's win over Angers, but Unai Emery asserts the club is not dependent on the Argentine.

PSG head coach Unai Emery is adamant that his side can catch Monaco and lift the Ligue 1 title in May.

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is in the dark over the potential futures of sporting director Olivier Letang and director of football Patrick Kluivert.

L'Equipe reported on Monday that Letang handed in his resignation last week, while Kluivert is considering his future in the French capital after a largely fruitless season.

Responding to a question posed by a L'Equipe reporter at his pre-FC Metz news conference on Monday, Emery was evasive on the topic of two of the most prominent members of the French champions' hierarchy and the potential arrival of transfer guru Monchi from former club Sevilla.

"I do not know," the Spaniard told journalists at Camp des Loges. "I work with the club each day. I speak with Patrick, Olivier and the president every single day. I am talking with them about what is happening, the players' form and matches. Our future is Metz. That is what we are speaking about right now.

Asked specifically about Monchi, Emery said: "I am working with Patrick and Olivier all the time! The Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France motivate us. We are talking about nothing else.

"The club wants to keep growing. That is always the idea. There will be new training facilities. Development is a process that requires consistency. In terms of the training of players and transfer market activity, PSG's future is big."

Despite his uncertainty about what is happening upstairs at Parc des Princes, Emery insisted he is focusing solely on the next match -- Metz away on Tuesday.

Olivier Letang has reportedly handed in his resignation as PSG sporting director.

"The club is working towards the future, while the coach works on the day to day," said the Basque tactician. "There is talk about players. We speak about our matches and also about the players.

"What we want? The team is good, consistent. We want to maintain that. Results aid the team, even if things can be improved. The club and the team are stable."

In terms of squad news for the rearranged Ligue 1 trip to Metz, Emery revealed that his 19-man group will be without Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

"The squad will be made up of 19 players," Emery said. "Layvin, Julian, Hatem will not be there and remain with the physiotherapists. Grzegorz returned to training today but is not in the group."

Emery also fielded a question about Adrien Rabiot's potential as a long-term replacement for influential defensive midfielder Thiago Motta.

"Adrien can play as a sentinel [defensive midfielder in front of the back four] but also as a No. 8," said the former Sevilla boss. "Thiago started out as a No. 8 at Barcelona.

"Adrien is progressing well in the middle. He is learning multiple positions. Versatility benefits both him and the team."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.