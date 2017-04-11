Previous
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
PSG's Layvin Kurzawa: Thiago Silva comments were misinterpreted

Angel Di Maria scored his second goal of the night late-on to give PSG a 2-0 victory over Angers in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has moved to clarify his recent comments about captain and teammate Thiago Silva.

Speaking with Canal+ in February, Kurzawa said that Silva is very vocal and suggested that it is easier playing alongside youth academy graduate Presnel Kimpembe.

However, in an interview with OKLM TV, Kurzawa revisited the topic and insisted he simply meant to say that Silva speaks more during games than Kimpembe does.

"It was taken a bit out of context, as if I had talked down towards him, and that was not the case at all," Kurzawa said. "He is a very important figure within the club -- he is our captain.

"When I play with Presnel and when I play with Thiago, the only difference is that Thiago speaks more. That is simply what I was trying to say. There was nothing bad intended, as was interpreted by some people."

Layvin Kurzawa
Layvin Kurzawa says his original comments were misconstrued.

Kurzawa also said he is pleased to see an increase in quality in Ligue 1 this season.

"This season, as we have seen with PSG and Monaco, Ligue 1 has turned a corner," Kurzawa said. "In order to continue, some Ligue 1 clubs need to keep their best talents.

"They have succeeded in luring players like Memphis [Depay] and [Mario] Balotelli. That, for the clubs and fans of Ligue 1, is something very, very good. When you watch a match, you want to see the best players, beautiful goals, neat skills and that is what we are getting this season."

Kurzawa and his PSG teammates can move level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 if they beat Metz on Tuesday in their rearranged clash following the Coupe de la Ligue final at the start of the month.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

