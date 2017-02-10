Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva to miss Barcelona clash with injury

Unai Emery says there are a lot of factors working in PSG's favour entering their UCL clash with Barcelona.

PSG correspondent Jonathan Johnson updates on the mood in the PSG camp ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has been ruled out of the Ligue 1 side's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Barcelona on Tuesday with an injury.

The Brazil international missed the 3-0 win away at Bordeaux last Friday with a left thigh problem and the central defender has been unable to recover in time for the visit of the Spanish giants.

France Under-21 international defender and youth academy graduate Presnel Kimpembe will now be expected to deputise alongside Marquinhos, despite not having a single minute of Champions League football to his name.

Missing out along with Silva are midfielder Thiago Motta, who is suspended, as well as Grzegorz Krychowiak and Giovani Lo Celso, who coach Unai Emery has left out to train instead.

January transfer window arrival Goncalo Guedes is cup tied after featuring for Benfica earlier in the tournament, while Jean-Kevin Augustin, Lorenzo Callegari, Remy Descamps and Alec Georgen have all been left with the reserves.

Although it will be of little consolation to PSG, the only time the French champions have beaten Barca during the Qatari era was back in the 2014-15 group stages and Silva -- as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- were both absent.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC.