Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
PSG's Lucas Moura on stopping Lionel Messi: 'You have to tie him up'

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura has conceded that the club will find it almost impossible to stop Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash.

Lucas is currently enjoying his best season with the Ligue 1 champions and is expected to play a significant role for Unai Emery's men at the Parc des Princes in midweek.

Speaking with the Associated Press, the Brazil international said that the only way to stop Barca's star man Messi is by resorting to underhand tactics or cutting off his supply line.

"Legally? For me it is impossible to stop him," the 24-year-old said when asked how to silence the Argentina international. "You have to tie him up. The tactic is preventing the ball getting to him. You must be very, very organised."

Lucas is delighted to see fellow Brazil international Neymar doing well for Barca and hailed the example he is setting for their compatriots at the Camp Nou.

"It is great for our country to see him doing well there and me doing well here," Lucas said. "He is a great example. I am happy for him, for everything he is doing there and in the national team as well.

"I do not think he can be like Messi because every player has their own style and their own history. But I think that, after Messi, he can become a great, great player as well and write a great history for Barcelona."

Lionel Messi
Lucas Moura is well aware that Paris Saint-Germain will need to try and thwart Lionel Messi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has also spoken with the media ahead of the Barcelona clash and rejects the idea that the Catalans are heavy favourites for the tie.

"Everyone is talking about us having very little chance in the last 16," the former Eintracht Frankfurt man told kicker. "I see it completely differently. It is not that David is playing Goliath."

Trapp, 26, acknowledged Barcelona's immense attacking threat but is confident that Emery's men can spring a surprise.

"Clearly Barcelona have something to show," Trapp said. "They have already won the Champions League several times and with Messi, Neymar and [Luis] Suarez they have an attacking trio that are constantly writing headlines.

"But I see every day the qualities that our team has. We will be well prepared. I know that we do not have to hide from Barcelona. I firmly believe that we will play a big role in the Champions League. Our team can compare with anyone and can also beat anyone."

Trapp has recovered from injury and is expected to start in goal for PSG against Barca on Tuesday, while Lucas is reported to be competing for a starting role with Angel Di Maria.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

