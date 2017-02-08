Unai Emery can help PSG against Barcelona in Champions League - Silva

Unai Emery was happy with PSG's win against Bordeaux, but has called for his side to perform like that every game.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says the French champions must not fixate on Barcelona's up-and-down season so far ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes.

Speaking with PSG's official website, the Brazil international defender admitted the Ligue 1 giants have undergone many changes under coach Unai Emery and called on his teammates to play to their strengths instead of fixating on any potential lack of confidence from the Spanish giants.

"Each season is different," said Silva. "For example, we have had a lot of changes and we will need to focus on our strengths and not spend a second thinking about whether Barcelona are perhaps having a below-par season.

"Playing against Barca is always a massive occasion. If we beat them, we will be full of confidence for what comes next."

Emery has a point to prove after taking over from Laurent Blanc as PSG coach last summer and although his record against Barcelona is not great, Silva expects the knowledgeable Basque tactician to be able to pinpoint the main weaknesses in Luis Enrique's star-studded side.

"He has coached a lot of matches against Barcelona, notably with Sevilla," Silva said of Emery. "I think he will be able to point out their weaknesses to us.

"With his mentality and knowledge of the game, I think we are better equipped than we have been in our recent matches against Barcelona.

"Against a team like that, you quite simply have to have a perfect match, playing your best football and giving your absolute all. We know that our objective is to qualify for the quarterfinals."

PSG left-back Maxwell played for Barcelona between 2009-12 and knows the size of the task his current club face. The veteran Brazilian also bemoaned the suspension of Thiago Motta for the opening leg.

"Tactically, we need to analyse this team well and find a way to take advantage of when we have the upper hand and when we do not," said Maxwell. "Of course we will adapt once we are out on the pitch but overall we need to be effective. That is the most important thing.

"Also, we know Thiago [Motta] will be suspended. It is always simplest when everyone is available and it is difficult to have to do without a player of his calibre. He brings a certain balance to the team.

"Still, we have other players who can play in that position. We have the weapons to make it a fight in the middle of the park. We will have to turn in a huge performance at the Parc to give ourselves the best possible chance in the return leg."

Despite Motta's unavailability, Maxwell acknowledged that the match might not be won by the midfield but by the Parc des Princes crowd instead.

"It will be an extra source of motivation for us," Maxwell said of the home supporters. "We know that the Parc can be our 12th man. We will need to feel that support and we need Barca to feel the fans spurring us on to put a maximum of pressure on them.

"We need the Parc to be pumping and we will give all we have to put a smile on our supporters' faces in return."

PSG warmed up for Barcelona in style, beating Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 away on Friday before Barca thrashed Deportivo Alaves 6-0 away on Saturday.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.