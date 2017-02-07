PSG's defeat of Bordeuax perfect prep for Barcelona - Marquinhos

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has said his team can now look forward to next week's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Barcelona after a 3-0 win away at Girondins de Bordeaux on Friday.

Edinson Cavani scored twice, while Angel Di Maria added the other as the French champions warmed up for their showdown with the Spanish giants at Parc des Princes next Tuesday in style.

Speaking after the final whistle at Matmut Atlantique, Emery praised his players' "high standards" and "drive" to produce such a display.

"We are happy because the team played with the spirit we were looking for," said Emery. "They showed confidence and high standards and played with drive and motivation to get all three points for our fans.

"This win is important as we needed points given how well Monaco and Nice are doing.

"Barcelona? Getting all three points tonight was very important and we are now looking forward to a great match. We need to prepare for it as best we can."

Cavani took his Ligue 1 tally up to 25 for the season and the Uruguay international feels he and his teammates are heading in the right direction.

"This win is important as it continues our strong run of form in the league," Cavani said. "We work very hard to be consistent. We are happy because this win is important for the squad. We need to stay on this track."

Speaking with beIN Sports 1, defender Marquinhos stated his belief that the Bordeaux performance was proper preparation for Barcelona next week.

"This was the best possible way to prepare for the important upcoming match against Barcelona," said the Brazil international. "We know we will have to be at 110 percent and that the match will play out on details. We will have to play two huge matches against Barca.

"The squad is a tight-knit group. There were a lot of changes from the last match but our level was the same. We were effective in attack and defence. Once we took the lead, we could put our game in place and control the game."

Right-back Thomas Meunier returned from injury in Bordeaux, along with midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The Belgium international agreed with Marquinhos that it was the best possible preparation for Barcelona, but knows he is not guaranteed to start over Serge Aurier against Luis Enrique's men.

"The best way to prepare for Barcelona? Yes, I think so," Meunier said. "Against an in-form side, we were sharp up front and solid at the back, keeping a clean sheet. We mixed up short and long passing and we combined well. We saw a very good PSG tonight.

"Has the pecking order with Aurier changed? There is no pecking order. We both give 100 percent in training and in matches. It is healthy competition. It is 50/50 and the coach makes his choices.

"Barcelona? We have slightly similar qualities, playing with a lot of possession and with individuals who can make the difference. We have every chance of qualifying."

PSG's win has pulled them level on points with AS Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of FC Metz's visit to Stade Louis II on Saturday.

