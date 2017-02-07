I rejected chance to coach PSG in 2013 - Fabio Capello

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Currently unemployed coach Fabio Capello has admitted that he rejected the chance to take over at Paris Saint-Germain back in 2013.

Capello was linked with the role before Laurent Blanc eventually took over but until now that had just been speculation.

However, speaking with Canal+, Capello revealed the rumours were true and he had even agreed to take over at Parc des Princes before a change of heart in favour of then employers Russia.

"I will tell you one thing," the former England, Real Madrid and Juventus coach said. "I was never close, I was more than a little close to signing for PSG."

"When Leonardo was suspended, he called me himself. I agreed terms with the club but in the end I was coaching Russia at the time."

Fabio Capello was sacked by Russia in 2015.

"It seemed like a betrayal for me to leave Russia in those circumstances to take the PSG job. Maybe I was wrong because eventually it was Russia who mistreated me! I missed out on a great opportunity to train a big club."

Capello was sacked as Russia coach back in 2015 during qualifying for the 2016 UEFA European Championship and has not returned to work since.

Blanc, who eventually landed the PSG job instead of Capello, led the Ligue 1 giants to 11 domestic trophies during his three-year spell in Paris.

