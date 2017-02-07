I rejected chance to coach PSG in 2013 - Fabio Capello

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

French Ligue 1
Read

Capello: I rejected chance to coach PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Cavani's brace fires PSG past Bordeaux

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read
BordeauxBordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Veratti is most impressive at PSG - Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Read

Ronaldo criticism 'exaggerated' - Di Maria

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Unai Emery

PSG should embrace tough schedule

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Verratti may feature vs. Bordeaux

French Ligue 1
Read
Marco Verratti

PSG's Verratti available to play at Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG coach Emery reiterates Areola backing

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lucas grabs controversial winner

French Ligue 1
Read
Alphonse Areola

PSG keeper Areola backed after error

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Areola error a clear foul

French Ligue 1
Read
Alphonse Areola

Emery satisfied with PSG's win over Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lucas, PSG grab controversial win

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

I rejected chance to coach PSG in 2013 - Fabio Capello

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Currently unemployed coach Fabio Capello has admitted that he rejected the chance to take over at Paris Saint-Germain back in 2013.

Capello was linked with the role before Laurent Blanc eventually took over but until now that had just been speculation.

BordeauxBordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

However, speaking with Canal+, Capello revealed the rumours were true and he had even agreed to take over at Parc des Princes before a change of heart in favour of then employers Russia.

"I will tell you one thing," the former England, Real Madrid and Juventus coach said. "I was never close, I was more than a little close to signing for PSG."

"When Leonardo was suspended, he called me himself. I agreed terms with the club but in the end I was coaching Russia at the time."

Fabio Capello was sacked by Russia in 2015.

"It seemed like a betrayal for me to leave Russia in those circumstances to take the PSG job. Maybe I was wrong because eventually it was Russia who mistreated me! I missed out on a great opportunity to train a big club."

Capello was sacked as Russia coach back in 2015 during qualifying for the 2016 UEFA European Championship and has not returned to work since.

Blanc, who eventually landed the PSG job instead of Capello, led the Ligue 1 giants to 11 domestic trophies during his three-year spell in Paris.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.