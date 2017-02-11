Previous
Napoli
Genoa
0
0
LIVE 20'
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE 23'
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
0
0
LIVE 20'
Mainz
FC Augsburg
1
0
LIVE 37'
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
1
0
LIVE 21'
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LilleLille
2
1
FT
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Julian Draxler calls Marco Veratti the most impressive player at PSG

PSG boss Unai Emery is optimistic that Marco Verratti can see playing time against Bordeaux in his return from injury.

Paris Saint-Germain wide man Julian Draxler has revealed that midfielder Marco Verratti has impressed him most out of his new teammates since he joined the French champions in January.

The Germany international arrived at Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg last month and has already scored four goals from seven competitive appearances with Unai Emery's men.

Speaking with PSG's official website, Draxler was unequivocal as to which of the club's star talents has made the strongest impression on him so far.

"Marco," the 23-year-old said. "He is a very intelligent player. I watch how he plays with and without the ball. He is really, very, very strong. Playing with him is an absolute pleasure."

Draxler, who rose through the ranks with Schalke before moving on to Wolfsburg, is enjoying himself in Paris so far.

However, the PSG No. 23 did not expect to be such an instant hit with the French giants' supporters.

"No, not really!" said Draxler. "First and foremost, I am just looking to make the most of every minute and play well, enjoy playing with my teammates and with the coaching staff.

"Everything has gone really well and the matches have all gone really well too, for me and the team. We have won every game, except the draw with Monaco, so I am very happy!"

Julian Draxler has been all smiles since moving to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Draxler has hit the ground running in Ligue 1 and the domestic cups but acknowledged he must maintain his current high level of performance to keep his place in Emery's starting XI ahead of Angel Di Maria.

"It is a good start and I am also happy to have been able to score a few goals," the man from Gladbeck said. "Now I have to keep working and training hard. That is what I am doing because we have a lot of important matches coming up.

"I am very happy with how these first weeks have gone, but the future is the most important thing."

Draxler has largely occupied a wide left berth since joining PSG and his immediate strong form has pushed Di Maria into competition with an improving Lucas Moura for a spot on the right.

The German is enjoying the team's current style of play and admitted it has been easy for him to fit in because he has not had to change his style of play.

"No, I still play the same," said Draxler. "But I also watch the players around me on the pitch, especially Edinson [Cavani], Blaise [Matuidi], Layvin [Kurzawa] and Maxwell, who are in my zone -- closest to me on the pitch.

"I watch what they do and how they play. Generally it takes a bit of time but in the end, I have adapted very fast here!"

Germany coach Joachim Low recently hailed Draxler's start to life with PSG, while the player has said he would love to be joined by Germany teammate Mesut Ozil in Paris, and also that Ozil's club Arsenal had been interested in signing him before he opted for PSG.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

