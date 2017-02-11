PSG's Angel Di Maria: Hard to stop Barcelona's 'best attack in the world'

Julien Laurens previews PSG and Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 match, and the difficult situation the Parisians are facing.

Angel Di Maria has told Marca a Champions League clash with Barcelona represents a new opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain, although he acknowledges it will be difficult to stop "the best attack in the world" of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

PSG have faced Barca six times in the Champions League since 2012 and have been knocked out of the competition by them in two of the last four seasons.

Their only win over Barca came in the group stage in 2014, but former Real Madrid forward Di Maria insists he and his teammates are not obsessed with getting the better of the Spanish champions.

"No, it's not an obsession," he said. "Obviously it's talked about in the dressing room, but each year it's different. It's a new era, with new players and it's a new opportunity for everyone.

"Of course Barca are always dangerous and they always reach this stage of the season at 100 percent, but you can see in matches, like against Real and Atletico [Madrid], they've had some difficulties."

Angel Di Maria is wary of Barcelona's front three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi has been in good form since the turn of the year, scoring eight goals in his last 10 games, and he will likely pose the biggest threat to PSG in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Di Maria, who is in his second season in France, knows Messi well from their time together with Argentina, but was keen to stress the importance of Suarez and Messi, too.

"I always say the same: Leo is different to the rest and when he's good, [Barca] are good," he said. "It's the same when we're with the national team, but Barca have great players. The 'MSN' is the best attack in the world at the moment.

"It's difficult to stop [Messi]. I think to be able to stop him you have to do it with the whole team, because when he doesn't come up with a moment of genius, a teammate will.

"If we're at 100 percent and we do what the manager asks, we can stop them. I think we have to focus on our own job, do what we know, keep the ball, because it hurts Barca when they don't have possession. We can make them suffer."

Di Maria also laughed off the idea that Barca are in decline, saying: "I think they are doing fine. They're still fighting for the league, in the final of the Copa del Rey and are going to fight for the Champions League.

"They want to get to the quarterfinals like us. We will try to do our best, knowing that if Barca have a good day they can make yours a disaster."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.