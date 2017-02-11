PSG's Angel Di Maria: Hard to stop Barcelona's 'best attack in the world'

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Read

Ronaldo criticism 'exaggerated' - Di Maria

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Unai Emery

PSG should embrace tough schedule

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Verratti may feature vs. Bordeaux

French Ligue 1
Read
Marco Verratti

PSG's Verratti available to play at Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG coach Emery reiterates Areola backing

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lucas grabs controversial winner

French Ligue 1
Read
Alphonse Areola

PSG keeper Areola backed after error

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Areola error a clear foul

French Ligue 1
Read
Alphonse Areola

Emery satisfied with PSG's win over Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lucas, PSG grab controversial win

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LilleLille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

PSG 2-1 Lille

French Ligue 1
Read
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (R) is congratulated by teammate Paris Saint-Germain's German forward Julian Draxler (L) after scoring during the French L1 football match between Dijon FCO and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on February 4,

PSG must take Lille seriously before Barca

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG won't change starters vs. Lille - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Dijon 1-3 PSG

French Ligue 1
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

PSG's Angel Di Maria: Hard to stop Barcelona's 'best attack in the world'

Julien Laurens previews PSG and Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 match, and the difficult situation the Parisians are facing.

Angel Di Maria has told Marca a Champions League clash with Barcelona represents a new opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain, although he acknowledges it will be difficult to stop "the best attack in the world" of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

PSG have faced Barca six times in the Champions League since 2012 and have been knocked out of the competition by them in two of the last four seasons.

Their only win over Barca came in the group stage in 2014, but former Real Madrid forward Di Maria insists he and his teammates are not obsessed with getting the better of the Spanish champions.

"No, it's not an obsession," he said. "Obviously it's talked about in the dressing room, but each year it's different. It's a new era, with new players and it's a new opportunity for everyone.

"Of course Barca are always dangerous and they always reach this stage of the season at 100 percent, but you can see in matches, like against Real and Atletico [Madrid], they've had some difficulties."

Angel Di Maria is wary of Barcelona's front three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi has been in good form since the turn of the year, scoring eight goals in his last 10 games, and he will likely pose the biggest threat to PSG in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Di Maria, who is in his second season in France, knows Messi well from their time together with Argentina, but was keen to stress the importance of Suarez and Messi, too.

"I always say the same: Leo is different to the rest and when he's good, [Barca] are good," he said. "It's the same when we're with the national team, but Barca have great players. The 'MSN' is the best attack in the world at the moment.

"It's difficult to stop [Messi]. I think to be able to stop him you have to do it with the whole team, because when he doesn't come up with a moment of genius, a teammate will.

"If we're at 100 percent and we do what the manager asks, we can stop them. I think we have to focus on our own job, do what we know, keep the ball, because it hurts Barca when they don't have possession. We can make them suffer."

Di Maria also laughed off the idea that Barca are in decline, saying: "I think they are doing fine. They're still fighting for the league, in the final of the Copa del Rey and are going to fight for the Champions League.

"They want to get to the quarterfinals like us. We will try to do our best, knowing that if Barca have a good day they can make yours a disaster."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.