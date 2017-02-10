Marco Verratti travels with PSG and is available to play at Bordeaux

Julien Laurens previews PSG and Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 match, and the difficult situation the Parisians are facing.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will travel with the French champions to face Bordeaux at Matmut Atlantique on Friday, handing Unai Emery a boost ahead of next week's UEFA Champions League round-of-16 meeting with Barcelona.

The Italy international returned to group training earlier this week after a calf injury and the Spanish tactician confirmed Verratti could either start or come on as a substitute in Bordeaux.

Speaking with journalists at his prematch news conference at Camp des Loges, Emery also confirmed the returns of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and right-back Thomas Meunier.

However, Javier Pastore, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Giovani Lo Celso are unavailable against Jocelyn Gourvennec's men.

"We have named a 20-man squad," Emery said. "Javier will continue to work with the fitness staff. Grzegorz and Giovani will train on Friday. Thomas and Kevin are in the squad.

"Marco also returns. He has trained normally on Wednesday and Thursday. It is possible that he plays on Friday, either in the starting XI or off the bench. We will look for the best solution for him and the team."

PSG recently won 4-1 away at Bordeaux in the Coupe de la Ligue, but Les Girondins' recent Ligue 1 form has been excellent, with three wins from their last four fixtures.

Emery admitted that he expects a different sort of match on Friday against a motivated home side keen to continue their current momentum.

"We beat Bordeaux 4-1 two weeks ago in the Coupe de la Ligue," acknowledged Emery. "But Bordeaux are in excellent form at the moment and beat Caen 4-0 on the weekend.

"On Friday, they have a chance to close in on the qualification places for the Europa League. That is a big source of motivation for them, aside from the fact that they are playing at home against PSG.

"They will be looking to show that they can beat us. They will be ready and have plenty of desire. This is a very important match for us and we must be entirely focused on this match alone."

If PSG can win in Bordeaux, they will -- temporarily at least -- pull level with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on 55 points, though their goal difference will still be vastly inferior.

