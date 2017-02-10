Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Paris Saint-Germain's Unai Emery firm about Alphonse Areola support

Unai Emery insists that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was fouled in the build-up to Lille's goal in PSG's 2-1 win.
Julien Laurens previews PSG and Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 match, and the difficult situation the Parisians are facing.
PSG won in dramatic fashion, after a late winner cancelled out their keeper's massive error to nearly hand Lille a draw.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has emphasised his support for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after the Frenchman gifted Lille a late equaliser in the French champions' controversial 2-1 win at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Speaking during his prematch press conference ahead of Friday's trip to Bordeaux, the Spaniard admitted that he has spoken with Areola but that his mistake has not necessarily counted in Kevin Trapp's favour.

"Which goalkeeper? My opinion has not changed on this topic," Emery responded when questioned on Areola's latest blunder.

"When an attacker misses an opportunity, we do not dwell on it. A goalkeeping error when the referee did not whistle for a foul, we talk about it a bit.

"We have conceded a few soft goals but mistakes are made to be learned from. We want the goalkeepers to have belief, to have strong personalities and to be secure. Negative moments are necessary in order for them to be better in the future. Kevin and Alphonse are good goalkeepers.

"Mismanagement of the situation? Goalkeeper is a very specific position. We have shown confidence in both. Both have played and there have also been injuries. After that, it is the performances that dictate who starts regularly.

"It is a process. We must not forget that Alphonse is a young goalkeeper, who has already been called up by [French] national team coach [Didier] Deschamps."

The Spaniard also praised Lucas Moura, who is currently enjoying his most productive season with PSG and scored a controversial late winner against Lille in midweek.

"Competition exists. If he plays, it is because he is working hard," Emery said of the Brazilian. "He offers an option on the right side but he can also come inside and score. He has demonstrated his qualities and has helped the team lately."

Right-back Thomas Meunier is back from injury to face Bordeaux and he will return to vying with Serge Aurier for the starting role, a duel Emery has enjoyed watching develop throughout the season.

"Competition for places is a very positive thing," said the Basque tactician. "Thomas is improving a lot, every day, thanks to training and playing matches. He got injured, but he is coming back well.

"After the African Nations Cup, Serge has returned with a very good mental approach, to continue his progression. I am happy with his recent performances. He is working hard to keep improving in the areas we feel there is still room for improvement."

Meunier will be hoping his strong performances while Aurier was on Africa Nations Cup duty with the Ivory Coast help him to secure the starting role ahead of his positional rival against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

