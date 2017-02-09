PSG keeper Alphonse Areola backed after error hands leveller to Lille

Unai Emery insists that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was fouled in the build-up to Lille's goal in PSG's 2-1 win.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been tipped to bounce back from the late error that almost gifted Lille a Ligue 1 point on Tuesday.

Areola's mistake allowed Nicolas De Preville to level at the Parc des Princes four minutes from the end, but an injury-time strike by Lucas Moura secured a 2-1 win for the defending champions.

Coach Unai Emery told reporters the 23-year-old keeper "needs experience" but added: "I believe that living these negative things will help him for the future."

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi said Areola was still trusted by his teammates, adding: "We all make mistakes.

"He is a great goalkeeper. Sometimes we may be the unloved, but then the hero the next day."

Lucas said: "I do not know if there was a foul on him but this happens from time to time. He will not have any problems. He is a professional and has our full support."

Left-back Maxwell, who made his 200th PSG appearance in all competitions, said he believed there had been an infringement, adding: "For me, it was a foul.

"We take a lot of risks in the way we play. When in possession of the ball, we often use the goalkeeper. We must be supportive."

Midfielder Thiago Motta said: "This negative will enable him to learn and, in any case, the team responded well.

"When we concede a goal, it is not only the goalkeeper's fault but the whole team."

Kevin Trapp is expected to be fit in time to take over from Areola for Friday's trip to Bordeaux.

