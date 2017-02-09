PSG keeper Alphonse Areola backed after error hands leveller to Lille

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Next

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Emery: Areola error a clear foul

French Ligue 1
Alphonse Areola

Emery satisfied with PSG's win over Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Lucas, PSG grab controversial win

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LilleLille
2
1
FT
PSG 2-1 Lille
PSG 2-1 Lille

French Ligue 1
PSG must take Lille seriously before Barca

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
PSG won't change starters vs. Lille - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Dijon 1-3 PSG

French Ligue 1
Draxler wants Ozil to leave Arsenal for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Emery pleased with PSG's 'dominant' win

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (R) is congratulated by teammate Paris Saint-Germain's German forward Julian Draxler (L) after scoring during the French L1 football match between Dijon FCO and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on February 4,

Silva spares PSG's blushes vs. Dijon

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Dijon FCODijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
New signing Draxler flourishing at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Emery on alert as PSG visit Dijon

French Ligue 1
Angel Di Maria celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG in the French Coupe de la Ligue against Bordeaux.

Di Maria responding to Draxler competition

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe de France draw: Monaco away to OM

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
PSG keeper Alphonse Areola backed after error hands leveller to Lille

Unai Emery insists that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was fouled in the build-up to Lille's goal in PSG's 2-1 win.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been tipped to bounce back from the late error that almost gifted Lille a Ligue 1 point on Tuesday.

Areola's mistake allowed Nicolas De Preville to level at the Parc des Princes four minutes from the end, but an injury-time strike by Lucas Moura secured a 2-1 win for the defending champions.

Coach Unai Emery told reporters the 23-year-old keeper "needs experience" but added: "I believe that living these negative things will help him for the future."

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi said Areola was still trusted by his teammates, adding: "We all make mistakes.

"He is a great goalkeeper. Sometimes we may be the unloved, but then the hero the next day."

Lucas said: "I do not know if there was a foul on him but this happens from time to time. He will not have any problems. He is a professional and has our full support."

Left-back Maxwell, who made his 200th PSG appearance in all competitions, said he believed there had been an infringement, adding: "For me, it was a foul.

"We take a lot of risks in the way we play. When in possession of the ball, we often use the goalkeeper. We must be supportive."

Midfielder Thiago Motta said: "This negative will enable him to learn and, in any case, the team responded well.

"When we concede a goal, it is not only the goalkeeper's fault but the whole team."

Kevin Trapp is expected to be fit in time to take over from Areola for Friday's trip to Bordeaux.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

