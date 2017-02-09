Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Julian Draxler must build on Paris Saint-Germain start - Joachim Low

Germany coach Joachim Low has backed Julian Draxler to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain after his January switch from Wolfsburg.

Draxler has scored four times in his first eight competitive appearances for Unai Emery's side, including a double in last week's Coupe de France win at Rennes.

The 23-year-old Germany international is being described by some pundits as one of the coups of the winter transfer window.

And Low told Sport Bild: "I am pleased for him that he has made such a good start.

"As he is still a young player, this will help him enormously to gain a foothold there and ultimately establish himself.

"We would all have liked a player like Julian to stay in the Bundesliga but I get the impression that this fresh start with Paris, who wanted him whatever the cost, will do him good in the long run."

He said PSG's tradition of playing "stylish, technical football" was a perfect fit for Draxler but added: "He must now build on his good early performances."

Draxler recently said he would love to be joined by Germany teammate Mesut Ozil in Paris, and claimed that Ozil's club Arsenal had been interested in signing him before he opted for PSG.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

