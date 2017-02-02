Unai Emery satisfied with PSG win vs. Lille despite Alphonse Areola blunder

PSG won in dramatic fashion, after a late winner cancelled out their keeper's massive error to nearly hand Lille a draw.

Julien Laurens previews PSG and Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 match, and the difficult situation the Parisians are facing.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery declared himself pleased with the French champions' 2-1 home win over Lille OSC on Tuesday, which keeps them three points behind AS Monaco at the Ligue 1 summit.

Edinson Cavani looked like he had grabbed all three points for Les Parisiens when he shouldered in a deflected free kick but a horror mistake from goalkeeper Alphonse Areola gifted Nicolas De Preville an equaliser and it took a controversial Lucas Moura goal at the death to seal the victory.

Speaking after the final whistle at Parc des Princes, Emery defended his keeper and insisted the triumph reflected the balance of play in Paris.

"Alphonse is young. He needs experience," Emery said of his 23-year-old keeper. "I believe that living these negative things will help him for the future.

"It was a tough game, like all the others. We had to be patient and against a very compact defence.

Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Lille Lille 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"However, we played the way we wanted to and we played our football -- with the majority of possession. We also played well in attack. It is a deserved win.

"I am happy with the three points and to see the side overcome a very difficult opponent. The supporters really pushed us for that winning goal and the team showed real character to get an important win that bodes well for the future."

Angel Di Maria was restored to the starting XI and although he did not score or get an assist, his performance was encouraging ahead of the showdown with Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

The Argentina international revealed he and his teammates were pleased to dig out three hard-earned points.

"All matches are difficult," Di Maria said. "Like often here at the Parc des Princes, our opponents sat very deep, looking to defend in numbers and it was very hard to find space.

"In the end, we won. We thought we were going to win 1-0, perhaps, but we had to dig deep in the end to get the win, and we are very happy."

PSG keeper Alphonse Areola gifted Lille their equaliser in the 86th minute.

Veteran midfielder Thiago Motta emphasised how Lille's negative approach made it difficult for PSG and that only the result was important.

"The positive thing tonight was the result," said Motta. "We knew they were going to sit back and try to defend.

"We tried very hard to create scoring chances and in the end we got the three points. Now we focus on preparing well for Friday's game against Bordeaux."

Evergreen left-back Maxwell made his 200th PSG appearance across all competitions and the Brazilian revealed it was a game that will live long in his memory.

"I will never forget my 200th match for Paris!" Maxwell said. "I think we played well overall. It was very hard to carve out chances because they were defending in numbers.

"When we conceded the equaliser, we knew we did not have much time left but we showed plenty of desire and courage and we managed to score that second goal -- it was great!

"The reaction from the team was very positive. We need to keep winning to keep the pressure on Monaco because we know we have no room for error."

Next up for PSG is a trip to face Girondins de Bordeaux at Matmut Atlantique on Friday before facing Barcelona next Tuesday.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.