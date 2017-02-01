Paris Saint-Germain won't change starting XI vs. Lille - Unai Emery

PSG coach Unai Emery praised Hatem Ben Arfa for his versatility.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is unlikely to change his team much for this week's Ligue 1 clashes with Lille OSC and Girondins de Bordeaux ahead of the match against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League latter stages next week.

Speaking at his prematch news conference ahead of Lille's visit to Parc des Princes on Tuesday, the Spaniard rejected the idea he must significantly change his starting XI for Lille and Bordeaux to serve any real purpose.

"The priority is this match against Lille," Emery told journalists at Camp des Loges. "We need to make progress in both games [ahead of Barcelona]. The team's progress will enable us to prepare well whilst winning the matches. This would be the best preparation possible.

"Playing against Lille in Ligue 1, in front of our supporters, is very important. Especially because we did not win our last home game.

"We have worked with the current system throughout the season and we are good with it. The players' performances have not changed for the past few matches because he squad knows exactly what needs to be done. We will continue like that for the rest of the campaign."

The French media believe Emery's only chance to beat Barcelona over two legs is moving away from the 4-3-3 formation to an attack-minded 4-2-3-1. However, the Basque tactician disagreed and highlighted Hatem Ben Arfa's many facets of play.

"The system is not that important to know how the team is going to play," said Emery. "The 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, it is the same thing. It is just the small things that can change.

"You can change players according to their characteristics. It is clear that Hatem can play as a No. 10 in the same way Javier does. Hatem can also fill Edinson's No. 9 role though. He has greatly helped the side. He has the mentality of a team player.

"When the group needs a player to do this or do that, Hatem can play as either a No. 9 or a No. 10. It is good for the squad and good for him. The performance of the team depends on players adopting this mentality."

In squad news, Emery confirmed Kevin Trapp, Marco Verratti and Javier Pastore remain unavailable for Lille but suggested Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier could return from injury.

"Angel trained yesterday and he trained well," the 45-year-old boss said. "Thomas started training with the squad again today.

"Kevin and Marco are with the fitness staff. They will move forward this week but they are with the physios as a precautionary measure.

"It is the same with Javier. He is making good progress but not enough to rejoin his teammates just yet. He will let us know during the week how he is feeling."

Although Pastore is moving towards a return to action on the pitch after his latest injury frustration, Emery admitted the Argentina international's fragility concerns PSG.

"When he is ready and able to play, he possesses important qualities," said Emery of El Flaco. "He can help us a lot. We need him.

"If he is injured, it is the concern of the medical staff and the physios. Javier's injuries concern everybody at the club," he said. "We want to help the player so that he can help us a lot in turn. Frustrating? That is football."

PSG welcome Lille to the capital on Tuesday before travelling to Bordeaux on Friday in a Ligue 1 doubleheader before next week's showdown with Barcelona at Parc des Princes.

