Julian Draxler 'would like to see' Arsenal's Mesut Ozil join him at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler has admitted he would like to see fellow Germany international Mesut Ozil join him in the French capital in the future.

Draxler, 23, has been an instant hit at Parc des Princes since arriving from Wolfsburg during the January transfer window, scoring four times in six competitive appearances.

Asked by BeIN Sports France which of his Germany teammates he would like to see signed by PSG, Draxler has a clear choice.

"There is one fellow Germany international I would like to see here: Mesut Ozil," Draxler said.

Ozil has another season left on his current Arsenal contract, but talks of a renewal have come to a standstill.

The 28-year-old said last month that he was happy to sign new terms, but that the club were also aware he wanted to know what was going to happen with the future of manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract is up in June.

Draxler was also asked why France has not been a popular destination for German players over the years and the man from Gladbeck revealed he would not hesitate to recommend Ligue 1 to his compatriots looking to move abroad.

"I do not know why there have been so few," Draxler said. "The Bundesliga remains very attractive to Germans. I chose to come here to have an experience abroad. Would I advise other Germans to come to Ligue 1? Without a doubt, yes I would!"

Les Parisiens' No. 23 was also asked about his rivalry with Angel Di Maria for the left wing berth in Unai Emery's starting XI, and Draxler admitted the pair have not struck up much of a rapport yet.

"We understand each other well in as much as we are playing football together but he does not speak French well and I do not speak much Spanish," the former Wolfsburg and Schalke man acknowledged. "Because of this, it is not simple for us to communicate.

"However, we are professionals and we know what is expected of us. There is competition and that is normal. So, I would say we are dealing with things in a professional way.

"The coach has not spoken with us. He has many players to choose from. He will decide according to our performances each week."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has watched his fellow Germany international's start to life with PSG from afar and has been impressed so far.

Speaking with Goal, the 30-year-old -- who left Schalke just as Draxler was breaking through -- urged his compatriot to keep up his good form and fitness.

"He has started very well, that is clear," said Neuer. "The question now is whether he can keep these performances going.

"I hope he does, the same way I hope he remains in good health. He had a few fitness problems with Wolfsburg in the past."

Neuer was left in no doubt that Draxler has the ability to become a key figure for PSG under Emery.

"He has the necessary quality to star for a big club like PSG," he said.

