Unai Emery pleased with PSG's 'dominant' win over Eibar

PSG needed to wait for their winner but it eventually came nine minutes from time.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery felt the French champions were dominant in the 3-1 victory away to Dijon on Saturday, despite two of the three goals coming in the final 10 minutes.

Lucas Moura's first half opener was swiftly cancelled out by Julio Tavares' equaliser for the hosts, but the men from the capital scored twice late on through captain Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani to win the match and move second in Ligue 1.

Speaking after the final whistle at Stade Gaston Gerard, Emery felt his team were always in control, even though it took two late strikes to secure the win.

"We are happy to have pocketed the three points," Emery said. "It is an important win in terms of the table.

"Dijon are a very difficult team to play and they showed a lot of desire with their fans behind them. We dominated the game from start to finish and kept our cool. In spite of the two goals scored late in the game, we clearly dominated the match."

When speaking with journalists in the mixed zone after the match, midfielder Thiago Motta agreed with Emery's analysis and felt Monaco's 3-0 home win over Nice earlier in the day made a victory in Dijon vital.

"I think we controlled the game well," the veteran Italian said. "We created a lot of chances for ourselves.

"In the second half, we made the difference, managed to get our game together and break through their defensive lines.

"We are very happy because it was an important game, particularly after Monaco's win. It means our confidence stays high to keep on working and put pressure on the leaders."

Speaking with BeIN Sports shortly after the game was over in Dijon, midfielder Adrien Rabiot conceded that he and his teammates could have been more concentrated but insisted PSG controlled proceedings.

"It was a difficult game," said the France international. "We knew that, at home, they would be well organised and would play on the counter-attack with very useful players up front.

"It was better in the second half when we played more precisely. We tried a lot of things, but there was always a foot or a head there to block. We could have scored more.

"Lapses in concentration? Yes, sometimes. We have to work on that, and stay focused for 90 minutes. But overall, we dominated."

PSG are now second in Ligue 1, ahead of Nice on goal difference but three points behind Monaco after Leonardo Jardim's men beat their Cote d'Azur rivals at Stade Louis II earlier in the day.

