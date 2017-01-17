Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
0
0
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
0
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
0
0
LIVE 5'
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Javier Pastore wants Paris Saint-Germain stay amid exit rumours

Unai Emery was delighted with the performance of his new acquisition Julian Draxler, who scored in PSG's win over Rennes. .

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore wants to stay with the French champions after recent rumours that the capital club are trying to offload him.

The Argentina international is currently enduring another injury-hit season and he has not featured in a match for Unai Emery's men since a 2-0 home win over Nantes last November after picking up a knee problem.

Although reportedly making progress in his bid to return to action, Pastore's future at Parc des Princes past this season is shrouded in doubt and his Instagram post on Monday appeared to ad weight to recent claims PSG are looking for as Eastern buyer for El Flaco.

Je ne veux pas partir de Paris, je dois encore beaucoup donner pour le Paris Saint-Germain .

A photo posted by Javier (@flacojp27) on

"I do not want to leave Paris," Pastore wrote in a post featuring a few pictures of the French capital and himself alongside a number of trophies. "I still have lots more to give to PSG."

Pastore was PSG's first major signing of the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) era and the former Palermo man has built up a strong rapport with the Ligue 1 giants' fans since his arrival.

However, Les Parisiens' leaders are said to be tiring of his seemingly constant injury problems and the South American is in danger of falling out of coach Emery's plans after initially playing a prominent role.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

