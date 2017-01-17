Zlatan Ibrahimovic taught PSG how to be leaders - Marco Verratti

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Marco Verratti and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra taught PSG how to be leaders - Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery delighted with Draxler's debut

French Ligue 1
Read

Stade Rennes 0-1 PSG

French Ligue 1
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler 'happy' at PSG after netting winner

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Julian Draxler's flying start at PSG

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
Stade RennesStade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Emery: Draxler is ready for PSG start

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery, PSG looking "reinvigorated"

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Silva: PSG players understanding Emery

French Coupe de la Ligue
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva pleased with brace vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic taught PSG how to be leaders - Marco Verratti

Unai Emery was delighted with the performance of his new acquisition Julian Draxler, who scored in PSG's win over Rennes. .

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has hailed Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, crediting his former teammate for the squad's improved collective leadership.

Speaking with Goal France, the Italy international praised the former Sweden international and believes the 35-year-old enriched the teammates he left behind.

"For some time and when things were not going our way, I often heard about a lack of leaders in the dressing room following the departure of Zlatan," Verratti wrote in his monthly column.

"On the contrary, he taught us to become leaders! He is a player who improves everyone who plays with him. With PSG, it was impressive to see that he was still training like an 18-year-old boy. 

"He was also an example to follow in the locker room. He was a leader. Sometimes, just watching him train, you wanted to do more to not appear ridiculous. He brought a winning mentality to Paris."

Verratti also observed that captain Thiago Silva and vice skipper Thiago Motta are different leaders to Ibrahimovic but suggested that the striker's brutal honesty is missed at times.

"Zlatan and I have very different characters," Verratti wrote. "I like him a lot, but there are many different ways to be a leader. When something did not go right, Zlatan said straight away.

"There must be someone like that in the dressing room, but you cannot have 20 Ibrahimovics! Thiago Silva or Thiago Motta are different, for example."

Marco Verratti and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Verratti was full of praise for his former teammate.

Julian Draxler recently joined PSG from Wolfsburg and Verratti feels one of Ibrahimovic's legacies is that the tight-knit squad crave perfection in everything they do.

"There is a strong core in this team who have known each other for four or five years, and that is useful when a new player arrives," he added of the Germany international's recent arrival. "They must quickly learn that there is no margin for error at PSG. Zlatan ensured we knew that and we still do.

"There is no shortage of leaders in the dressing room now that Zlatan is gone, they are just different. But he left us his mentality. And that is what we are trying to convey to those who were not there."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.