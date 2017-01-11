Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Julian Draxler 'happy' with hot start for PSG after scoring winner

Julian Draxler scored the only goal in PSG's win over Rennes on Saturday.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Julian Draxler was pleased to make his full Ligue 1 debut in the 1-0 win away at Rennes on Saturday and to have scored the only goal of the match.

The Germany international found the back of the net at Roazhon Park with a stylish first half finish but admitted he and his teammates did not find it a straightforward encounter.

"I am happy to have come back after my muscle problems," Draxler told journalists after the final whistle in Rennes. "I was happy to be able to start the game. I am also happy to have been able to help the team with a goal.

"It was not an easy match today. We played very well in the first half and we held on in the second. Over 90 minutes, we deserved the win."

PSG coach Unai Emery was under pressure to get the French champions back on form away from home and the Spaniard took many encouraging things away from the narrow victory.

"There were a lot of positive things today," said Emery. "Firstly, the three points. It is important to start the year with a win. It is also important for the team's confidence and progress. It is also positive not to have conceded a goal.

"The team suffered a little in the second half but it is also important to learn how to suffer. We defended well this evening."

Speaking with beIN Sports France after the match, defender Marquinhos acknowledged Rennes is the sort of match champions must win as PSG chase Ligue 1 leaders Nice and second-placed Monaco.

"You have to win this kind of game to stay in the title race," the Brazil international said. "The start was good, the second half was a little more difficult against Rennes. We defended well this evening.

"Collectively, we showed great determination. It is the third win of 2017 -- that is positive. We now have to continue showing the same spirit. Everyone has come back very focused. We showed ourselves in a very good light today."

Right-back Thomas Meunier praised match winner Draxler for his movement and ability to switch up his style.

"Draxler? He is a player whose movement is intelligent," the Belgium international said. "His game is very varied, even without the ball. It is difficult for a defender."

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi also chose to single out Draxler for praise after his goal scoring Ligue 1 debut and said "the more good players we have, the better it is" when speaking with Canal+ Sport after the game.

PSG now have the best part of a week to rest and prepare for their next match, a trip to Nantes, after a busy start to 2017.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

