PSG's Emery expects Ikone to be loaned out by end of the month

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Silva: PSG players understanding Emery

French Coupe de la Ligue
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva pleased with brace vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Thiago Silva

Silva's brace leads PSG past Metz

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG

PSG reach Coupe de la Ligue semifinals

Coupe de la Ligue Associated Press
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?

English Premier League
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Ligue 1 burning questions: Nice vs. PSG

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
PSG had plenty to celebrate in their 5-0 defeat of Lorient on Wednesday.

PSG need to keep momentum vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG boss Emery: Augustin needs to play

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Read

Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG teammates hail Draxler after debut

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

PSG's Emery expects Ikone to be loaned out by end of the month

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.
PSG captain Thiago Silva believes the side are getting to grips with Unai Emery's ideas after their win over Metz.
Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has said he understands Nanitamo Jonathan Ikone's hunger for regular matches and thinks the youth academy graduate will be loaned out before the end of this month.

The talented 18-year-old signed professional terms with the French champions last June and despite impressing during the International Champions Cup campaign that same summer, he has found regular minutes hard to come by behind the likes of Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura.

Speaking during his prematch news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to face Rennes in Ligue 1, Emery revealed he and Ikone had discussed the situation last weekend.

"We spoke last Sunday and he wants game time," the Spaniard told journalists in response to a question about a potential loan move to Montpellier until the end of the season. "At PSG, he needs to earn a regular starting role even though he does have lots of qualities.

Ikone shone during PSG's International Champions Cup appearances this summer.

Ikone started and played 62 minutes of the 2-0 win over Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday but that was only made possible by an injury to new signing Julian Draxler.

Emery considers the youngster's enthusiasm and desire to play more "normal" and he expects to lose him until the end of the campaign before the January transfer window slams shut.

"Julian was injured on Wednesday, so Jonathan got the chance to play," the Basque tactician added. "However, considering our squad, it is difficult for him to get much game time. It is normal he wants to be loaned out and I think he will be."

Ikone, who was also the subject of interest from Lille, could be joined at Montpellier but teammate and fellow youth academy graduate Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The France Under-21 international striker is expected to also be on the move temporarily with similar concerns to Ikone's regarding a lack of matches. However, Saturday's opponents Rennes and Nantes are also keen on loaning Augustin until the end of term.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.