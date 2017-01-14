Paris Saint-Germain's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Unai Emery

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Silva: PSG players understanding Emery

French Coupe de la Ligue
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva pleased with brace vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Thiago Silva

Silva's brace leads PSG past Metz

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG

PSG reach Coupe de la Ligue semifinals

Coupe de la Ligue Associated Press
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?

English Premier League
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Ligue 1 burning questions: Nice vs. PSG

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
PSG had plenty to celebrate in their 5-0 defeat of Lorient on Wednesday.

PSG need to keep momentum vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG boss Emery: Augustin needs to play

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Read

Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG teammates hail Draxler after debut

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Paris Saint-Germain's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Unai Emery

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.
PSG captain Thiago Silva believes the side are getting to grips with Unai Emery's ideas after their win over Metz.
Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed new arrival Julian Draxler is fit and ready to return to action for the French champions away at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Germany international has already made his first competitive appearance for Les Parisiens, scoring the final goal in a 7-0 Coupe de France round of 64 thrashing of SC Bastia last weekend after coming on as a second half substitute.

Draxler, 23, missed the 2-0 Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinal win over FC Metz on Wednesday because of minor muscle pains but the new boy has trained for the past few days and will be fit to potentially start in Rennes.

"Julian is an important player," Emery told journalists at his prematch news conference at Camp des Loges on Friday. "We signed him because he could start playing right away, on the left. He enjoyed a lot of success in this position at Wolfsburg.

"He had a small injury that prevented him from playing on Wednesday but I think he is ready now. He trained on Thursday and Friday. He feels good. He is ready to start a match but I do not know whether he is up to playing a full 90 minutes."

Julian Draxler scored in PSG's 7-0 Coupe de France defeat of Bastia last weekend.

However, the news was not as positive on Javier Pastore. The Argentina international last featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 home win over FC Nantes back in November and picked up an injury even in that short space of time.

Emery was optimistic that Pastore will soon be able to return to training with the rest of the squad and conceded the team require players of El Flaco's calibre.

"He is continuing to work with the fitness staff," said the Spaniard. "We will have to wait and see when he can start training with the squad again -- I think it is close though. In any case, it is not the case today. However, we do need players of his quality."

Regarding squad news, Emery confirmed Pastore will be joined by Grzegorz Krychowiak (knee) in missing the match through injury, while Giovani Lo Celso is still getting used to his Paris move and Serge Aurier is with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Several players will not be making the trip to Rennes," Emery stated. "Serge, who is on international duty, Grzegorz and Javier, who are both injured and Giovani, who is still acclimatising."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.