Paris Saint-Germain's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Unai Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed new arrival Julian Draxler is fit and ready to return to action for the French champions away at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Germany international has already made his first competitive appearance for Les Parisiens, scoring the final goal in a 7-0 Coupe de France round of 64 thrashing of SC Bastia last weekend after coming on as a second half substitute.

Draxler, 23, missed the 2-0 Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinal win over FC Metz on Wednesday because of minor muscle pains but the new boy has trained for the past few days and will be fit to potentially start in Rennes.

"Julian is an important player," Emery told journalists at his prematch news conference at Camp des Loges on Friday. "We signed him because he could start playing right away, on the left. He enjoyed a lot of success in this position at Wolfsburg.

"He had a small injury that prevented him from playing on Wednesday but I think he is ready now. He trained on Thursday and Friday. He feels good. He is ready to start a match but I do not know whether he is up to playing a full 90 minutes."

Julian Draxler scored in PSG's 7-0 Coupe de France defeat of Bastia last weekend.

However, the news was not as positive on Javier Pastore. The Argentina international last featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 home win over FC Nantes back in November and picked up an injury even in that short space of time.

Emery was optimistic that Pastore will soon be able to return to training with the rest of the squad and conceded the team require players of El Flaco's calibre.

"He is continuing to work with the fitness staff," said the Spaniard. "We will have to wait and see when he can start training with the squad again -- I think it is close though. In any case, it is not the case today. However, we do need players of his quality."

Regarding squad news, Emery confirmed Pastore will be joined by Grzegorz Krychowiak (knee) in missing the match through injury, while Giovani Lo Celso is still getting used to his Paris move and Serge Aurier is with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Several players will not be making the trip to Rennes," Emery stated. "Serge, who is on international duty, Grzegorz and Javier, who are both injured and Giovani, who is still acclimatising."

