Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva pleased with brace against Metz

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva pleased with brace vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Thiago Silva

Silva's brace leads PSG past Metz

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG

PSG reach Coupe de la Ligue semifinals

Coupe de la Ligue Associated Press
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?

English Premier League
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Ligue 1 burning questions: Nice vs. PSG

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
PSG had plenty to celebrate in their 5-0 defeat of Lorient on Wednesday.

PSG need to keep momentum vs. Metz

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG boss Emery: Augustin needs to play

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Read

Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG teammates hail Draxler after debut

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Draxler grabs debut goal as PSG win 7-0

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe: Draxler scores on PSG debut in rout

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery eyes 'very important' cup triumph

French Coupe de France
Read

Emery happy with January additions

French Ligue 1
Read

Meunier presented with huge opportunity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Jese could leave PSG this month

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva pleased with brace against Metz

Thiago Silva
Centre-back Thiago Silva score both PSG goals on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva was pleased he was able to help the defending champions into the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals with both goals in a 2-0 home win over FC Metz on Wednesday.

The Brazil international scored his third and fourth -- all headers from corners -- in three consecutive matches from a pair of Angel Di Maria crosses and in the end, his strikes made the difference at Parc des Princes.

Speaking with journalists after the match, Silva admitted scoring twice was a pleasure but he took more pride in the clean sheet his defence kept.

Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
MetzMetz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"I am happy to have scored two goals, after my goal against Bastia," Silva said. "It is important because I helped the team.

"I am happy with the win, with the double but I am most happy with the clean sheet today," he added. "Everyone enjoyed themselves tonight. We played very well."

PSG coach Unai Emery was pleased with the chances created and the clean sheet kept but emphasised the most important thing is that the team are progressing.

"The team improved as the match progressed, controlled the game, created a lot of chances and kept a clean sheet," the Spaniard said. "That was the aim.

"This competition is the chance to win a trophy. We are happy to have won at home, in front of our fans. The team continues to progress.

"The draw? We have played our first two games in the competition at home and we would have preferred to be at home again. But the semifinal away to Bordeaux is a chance to take another step towards the title."

Right-back Thomas Meunier was pleased to pick up another win after thrashing Bastia in the Coupe de France to get 2017 started in positive fashion.

"After the win over Bastia and then the win tonight, it has been a positive start to the year!" said the Belgium international. "PSG is in form and 2017 has started well. It bodes well for the future.

"We played very well in attack and in defence. I hope it will continue. Bordeaux? It will not be easy but we will give it our best."

Angel Di Maria continues to pick up form and the Argentina international provided both of Silva's headed goals with expertly delivered corners, and revealed they came straight from the training ground.

"We knew that if we wanted to continue our run in this competition and reach the semifinals, we had to produce a big performance tonight," he said. "It was important for the club, for us, the players and for the confidence.

"We had a lot of chances to score, scored twice and won -- that is the most important thing.

"My assists? We worked all week on set pieces. We are doing well in this department at the moment. We have to keep it up."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.