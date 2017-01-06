Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva pleased with brace against Metz

Centre-back Thiago Silva score both PSG goals on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva was pleased he was able to help the defending champions into the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals with both goals in a 2-0 home win over FC Metz on Wednesday.

The Brazil international scored his third and fourth -- all headers from corners -- in three consecutive matches from a pair of Angel Di Maria crosses and in the end, his strikes made the difference at Parc des Princes.

Speaking with journalists after the match, Silva admitted scoring twice was a pleasure but he took more pride in the clean sheet his defence kept.

"I am happy to have scored two goals, after my goal against Bastia," Silva said. "It is important because I helped the team.

"I am happy with the win, with the double but I am most happy with the clean sheet today," he added. "Everyone enjoyed themselves tonight. We played very well."

PSG coach Unai Emery was pleased with the chances created and the clean sheet kept but emphasised the most important thing is that the team are progressing.

"The team improved as the match progressed, controlled the game, created a lot of chances and kept a clean sheet," the Spaniard said. "That was the aim.

"This competition is the chance to win a trophy. We are happy to have won at home, in front of our fans. The team continues to progress.

"The draw? We have played our first two games in the competition at home and we would have preferred to be at home again. But the semifinal away to Bordeaux is a chance to take another step towards the title."

Right-back Thomas Meunier was pleased to pick up another win after thrashing Bastia in the Coupe de France to get 2017 started in positive fashion.

"After the win over Bastia and then the win tonight, it has been a positive start to the year!" said the Belgium international. "PSG is in form and 2017 has started well. It bodes well for the future.

"We played very well in attack and in defence. I hope it will continue. Bordeaux? It will not be easy but we will give it our best."

Angel Di Maria continues to pick up form and the Argentina international provided both of Silva's headed goals with expertly delivered corners, and revealed they came straight from the training ground.

"We knew that if we wanted to continue our run in this competition and reach the semifinals, we had to produce a big performance tonight," he said. "It was important for the club, for us, the players and for the confidence.

"We had a lot of chances to score, scored twice and won -- that is the most important thing.

"My assists? We worked all week on set pieces. We are doing well in this department at the moment. We have to keep it up."

