Paris Saint-Germain teammates hail Julian Draxler after dream debut

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
LIVE 30'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

PSG teammates hail Draxler after debut

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Draxler grabs debut goal as PSG win 7-0

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe: Draxler scores on PSG debut in rout

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery eyes 'very important' cup triumph

French Coupe de France
Read

Emery happy with January additions

French Ligue 1
Read

Meunier presented with huge opportunity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: Jese could leave PSG this month

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Angel Di Maria

Policeman hurt as PSG win in Tunisia

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Balotelli hug Thiago Silva

Nice striker Balotelli teases PSG in Paris

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Rumour Rater: Sturridge to Arsenal?

International
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Aubameyang to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Cavani celeb vs Nice 161211

PSG plan signing to back up Cavani - Kluivert

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Marco Verratti

Could Verratti leave for beloved Juve or Inter?

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler excited to link up with Trapp at PSG

PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read

Chelsea fans guilty in Paris racist incident

English Premier League Ian Holyman
Read

Where will Draxler fit in at PSG?

French Ligue 1
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Paris Saint-Germain teammates hail Julian Draxler after dream debut

Julian Draxler rounded off an impressive 7-0 Coupe de France win for PSG over Bastia.

New signing Julian Draxler has made an immediate impression for Paris Saint-Germain after scoring on his home competitive debut in the emphatic 7-0 Coupe de France win over SC Bastia on Saturday.

The Germany international came on as a second-half substitute and scored the final goal in the dying moments, something that delighted coach Unai Emery and his new teammates.

"Julian played well," the Spanish tactician told journalists in his post-match news conference at the Parc des Princes. "It is important he scored on his debut. That will give him confidence."

Veteran PSG midfielder Thiago Motta scored his team's fourth goal with a diving header and has been impressed by Draxler on and off the pitch.

The Italy international is in no doubt that the 23-year-old adds a new dimension to Les Parisiens' game.

"Julian? He has fit in well," Motta said in the mixed zone. "He is a very nice guy. He has joined a team with heightened ambitions.

"He is also naturally ambitious and wants to play in the biggest matches. I am sure he will help us raise our game."

Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
BastiaBastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Fellow German Kevin Trapp kept a clean sheet in goal and was pleased for his friend and teammate to strike early in his PSG career.

"Julian is happy to be here and scored a beautiful goal," said Trapp. "He already feels comfortable and that is important for him."

Young midfielder Adrien Rabiot made his first competitive appearance in months as he stepped up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The France international scored PSG's second with a thunderous effort from distance and emphasised that Draxler has bedded in well.

"Julian has settled in well," the PSG youth academy graduate acknowledged. "We have already seen that he brings something on the pitch."

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.

After some poor results towards the end of 2016, Emery was glad normal service had resumed to start the New Year and believes his team played more like their old selves while dismantling Bastia.

"Today, I believe everything was good in our start to 2017," the Basque said. "The team played as it has for most of the past year, with patience in opening up the opponent's defence.

"It is important to build a strong team at home but our next objective is to do that away too."

Trapp admitted he and his teammates could not have wished for a much better result and hopes this is a warning shot for PSG's domestic and European rivals.

"We wanted to start the year with a win and we did," said the German goalkeeper. "I think this 7-0 victory is a strong message.

"Even when we went 3-0 up, we did not take our foot off the gas. We have a lot of matches to come in these next few weeks. This win will give us a confidence boost."

Next up for PSG are FC Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals before two consecutive away matches in Ligue 1 in Rennes and Nantes.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.