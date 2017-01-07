Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Policeman seriously injured as Paris Saint-Germain win in Tunisia

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria scored asPSG won the Trophee Ooredoo des Champions.

A Tunisian police officer was seriously injured during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 friendly win over Club Africain in Rades on Wednesday.

Fighting broke out between Tunisian supporters during the game and a policeman was hit in the eye by a metal bar as objects were hurled towards the pitch.

Le Parisien reported that Tunisia's Minister of the Interior, Hedi Majdoub, had issued a communique saying the officer's eye "was seriously injured by a blunt object."

The communique said his condition "is now stable" after he was rushed to hospital.

French champions PSG won the Trophee Ooredoo des Champions thanks to goals from Christopher Nkunku, Angel Di Maria and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

They were not presented with the trophy after the game amid security fears.

But chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he felt the trip -- which included the opening of a new Tunisian academy -- had been a success, adding: "Tunisia is an important country for us. We are very happy with our stay."

PSG host Bastia in the Coupe de France on Saturday as they return to domestic action.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

