 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Patrick Kluivert promises PSG winter signing to back up Edinson Cavani

Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has promised the French champions will make at least one more signing before the end of the January transfer window.

Julian Draxler has already moved to Parc des Princes from VfL Wolfsburg this month, while Giovani Lo Celso -- who originally joined last summer -- has finally linked up with Unai Emery's men after spending the first half of the season on loan at his formative club Rosario Central.

Speaking with BeIn Sports France, Kluivert admitted he has further transfer plans and reiterated his desire to bring in a player to backup in-form Edinson Cavani.

"We are working on something else," the former Netherlands international said ahead of PSG's 3-0 friendly win over Club Africain in Tunisia. "We already have two very good players [Draxler and Lo Celso] but it is sure that something else will happen.

"In attack or defense? I have already said that we have a great striker in Cavani but we need another true attacker behind him."

Cavani celeb vs Nice 161211
PSG director Patrick Kluivert said he wants a backup to striker Edinson Cavani.

Lucas Alario was thought to be Kluivert's preferred option but the Argentina international is unlikely to leave River Plate until the summer and PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed after the game that the South American will not be arriving this month.

Draxler and Lo Celso both made their debuts as second-half substitutes in the win at Stade Olympique de Rades and the Dutchman was happy with the squad's reaction to the pair's arrivals.

"It is important to make new players feel good and very welcome," Kluivert said. "They have been well received by everyone."

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona star also revealed that PSG's two priorities between now and the end of the season are to advance past Barcelona in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and to beat Nice and Monaco to the Ligue 1 title.

"To go very far in the Champions League and to win Ligue 1," said Kluivert. "Those are the most important things for us moving forward."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

