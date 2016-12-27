Previous
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Julian Draxler excited to link up with Germany's Kevin Trapp at PSG

Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.
As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Julian Draxler is delighted to have linked up with compatriot Kevin Trapp at Parc des Princes.

Draxler, who completed his move to PSG from Wolfsburg on Tuesday, told the club's official website that fellow Germany international Trapp was straight in contact with him once news of the transfer emerged.

"When he heard I was coming to PSG, he was one of the first players to call me," Draxler said. "I am sure he will be a great support for me. At any rate, he is a great goalkeeper and I am very happy to have the chance to play alongside him now."

Draxler, 23, met his new teammates and trained with them in the French capital before flying to Tunisia for Wednesday's friendly match against Club Africain in Rades.

Felix Magath, who is now coach of Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, knows Draxler from their time together at Schalke between 2009-11. He told France Football his former player can be a success at Parc des Princes if he learns how to handle the pressure.

"For his progress, it is great news he has taken up a challenge abroad," Magath said. "Everything will depend on the way he handles the pressure daily. If he manages to do that, he will be able to fully exploit his full potential but I have some doubts.

"At Schalke, the mistake was to want to make him a club icon. The pressure was so high that he was unable to meet expectations. The pressure will also be high at PSG but if he is mature enough, he will be able to hold down a first-team place and justify his transfer fee."

Draxler is expected to play some part against Club Africain but he is unlikely to start. Instead, the World Cup winner could find himself playing a bigger role in the Coupe de France clash with SC Bastia this weekend.

When asked about Draxler and fellow new arrival Giovani Lo Celso, coach Unai Emery was delighted to already have the pair available to him.

Julian Draxler has swapped Monchengladbach for Paris.

"Draxler and Lo Celso? These two players will help our team," the Spaniard said. "They have the required quality to play here. They will have to adapt to the squad. It will take time for them to progress.

"Starters on Saturday [against Bastia]? We will think about this friendly match first," Emery added. "It is important in order to prepare for the next few weeks. It is good that they are here to get to know their teammates a bit better."

PSG flew to Tunisia without Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier (both knee injuries), Javier Pastore and Jese Rodriguez (both left behind to train) and Serge Aurier (at the African Nations Cup).

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

