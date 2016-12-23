Giovani Lo Celso arrives at Paris Saint-Germain from Rosario Central

Giovani Lo Celso is considered the best young prospect from Rosario Central since Angel Di Maria.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Giovani Lo Celso has finally arrived in the French capital after signing for the Ligue 1 champions back in July.

The Argentinian midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year contract in the summer but was loaned back to formative club Rosario Central until December.

Lo Celso, 20, helped El Canalla to the Copa Argentina final (which River Plate won) and arrived in Paris this week.

Speaking with PSG.fr, the youngster from Rosario revealed his delight at making the move, as well as his hopes with his new club and his ambitions.

"It is a new world for me and I love being here," Lo Celso told the French champions' official website. "Everyone has welcomed me warmly and made me feel at home right away.

"I am well aware of the fact that I have joined one of Europe's biggest clubs. Paris are an ambitious club with a thirst for victories and that is one of the main things that caught my attention.

"There are a lot of great players at PSG, a lot of internationals. I am hoping to grow as a player and as a person here in France."

Lo Celso is highly rated in Argentina and is seen by many as the brightest youth academy graduate since current PSG star Angel Di Maria.

The Albiceleste Olympic representative admitted he has a number of aims he hopes to achieve while with Les Parisiens, including winning his first professional silverware.

"I have several objectives, both long and short-term, here," said Lo Celso. "First of all, I want to meet my new teammates, meet the coaching staff, work hard in training and get a few minutes of game time.

"Paris have a style that involves a lot of different possibilities -- a system with a lot of intensity. My goal is to integrate myself into this system and I am very motivated to do so as the style suits me. In the longer-term, I want to win titles with this great European club."

Lo Celso acknowledged PSG's strong stable of young talent and their ability to produce top-class players from within convinced him they were the right choice for his move to Europe.

"I know that lots of young players find success here," the South American said. "It is great for a club to have a strong youth academy and to know how to train players from different backgrounds. I am lucky to be here and I cannot wait to talk to them. I am sure everything will go really well."

It is not only PSG and the French giants' facilities that have wowed Lo Celso; he confirmed he has already fallen for the charm of the City of Light.

"The first impression I got of Paris was that it is a magnificent city, a majestic place," said the youngster. "I have received a very warm welcome and what I have seen so far has been amazing. I am very happy to find myself in one of the most beautiful cities in the world."

Lo Celso is expected to train with his new teammates for the first few days of January before travelling with Unai Emery's men to Tunisia for a friendly against Club Africain on Jan. 4.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.