Marco Verratti indespensable to Paris Saint-Germain and not for sale - agent

Marco Verratti's agent has said the midfielder is indispensable to Paris Saint-Germain and will not be available for transfer.

Verratti has frequently been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, but the 24-year-old recently said he was happy and had no reason to leave.

Speaking to Radio Crc, the Italy international's agent Donato Di Campli suggested no Italian club -- including Chinese-owned Inter Milan -- would have the financial muscle to sign him from PSG.

"Verratti to leave PSG? It is a repetitive question," he said.

"I repeat -- it would have to be an offer out of reach for any Italian club. I think he is not for sale.

"Inter? Most big clubs are thinking about him, but the problem is that he is already at a big club and one that does not want to part with its champions."

Di Campli is also the agent of Ascoli striker Riccardo Orsolini, who is being tracked by PSG after scoring four Serie B goals so far this season.

According to reports, Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta are also keen on the 19-year-old but Di Campli ruled out a move to AC Milan.

"AC Milan informed us yesterday that the club's proposed new owners have not approved his purchase.

"Napoli have asked me about the player, as have other Italian sides. I think he is ready to move in January. We are in a waiting phase."

PSG are expected to complete the signing of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg as soon as the window opens.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.