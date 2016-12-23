Marco Verratti indespensable to Paris Saint-Germain and not for sale - agent

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 3/1  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Verratti indespensable to PSG - agent

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Jese doesn't see Las Palmas as step back - friend

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Draxler reminds me of Zidane - Guilavogui

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Lucas Alario celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between River Plate and San Martin.

Kluivert 'loves' striker Lucas Alario - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool keen on Jese - Las Palmas chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

PSG shouldn't cash in on Di Maria yet

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Di Maria off to Chinese Super League?

Chinese Super League
Read

Poyet: Di Maria deal needs space in squad

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG forward Hatem Ben Arfa

Fenerbahce want Ben Arfa on loan - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Guilavogui backs Draxler after 'dream' move

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Mancini woe vs Lazio 160501

Mancini has had 'no contact' with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Ian Holyman
Read

Mourinho: Ligue 1 better with Zlatan gone

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read

Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lo Celso excited to link up with PSG

PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler agrees deal to join PSG in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read

PSG rely on Cavani but El Fideo flops

Report Card: PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read

Pros and cons of letting Jese go

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Marco Verratti indespensable to Paris Saint-Germain and not for sale - agent

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop comments on the reports suggesting Angel Di Maria will move to the Chinese Super League.

Marco Verratti's agent has said the midfielder is indispensable to Paris Saint-Germain and will not be available for transfer.

Verratti has frequently been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, but the 24-year-old recently said he was happy and had no reason to leave.

Speaking to Radio Crc, the Italy international's agent Donato Di Campli suggested no Italian club -- including Chinese-owned Inter Milan -- would have the financial muscle to sign him from PSG.

"Verratti to leave PSG? It is a repetitive question," he said.

"I repeat -- it would have to be an offer out of reach for any Italian club. I think he is not for sale.

"Inter? Most big clubs are thinking about him, but the problem is that he is already at a big club and one that does not want to part with its champions."

Marco Verratti has said he is happy at PSG.

Di Campli is also the agent of Ascoli striker Riccardo Orsolini, who is being tracked by PSG after scoring four Serie B goals so far this season.

According to reports, Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta are also keen on the 19-year-old but Di Campli ruled out a move to AC Milan.

"AC Milan informed us yesterday that the club's proposed new owners have not approved his purchase.

"Napoli have asked me about the player, as have other Italian sides. I think he is ready to move in January. We are in a waiting phase."

PSG are expected to complete the signing of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg as soon as the window opens. 

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.