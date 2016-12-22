Roberto Mancini has had 'no contact' with Paris Saint-Germain

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Mancini woe vs Lazio 160501

Mancini has had 'no contact' with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Ian Holyman
Read

Mourinho: Ligue 1 better with Zlatan gone

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read

Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lo Celso excited to link up with PSG

PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler agrees deal to join PSG in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read

PSG rely on Cavani but El Fideo flops

Report Card: PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read

Pros and cons of letting Jese go

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Alario agent has talked to PSG's Kluivert

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Thiago Silva seals long-term future with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Signing Draxler comes with baggage

ESPN FC TV
Read

PSG reach agreement for Draxler - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Edinson Cavani and PSG struggled against Marseille on Sunday.

Ligue 1 so far: PSG really miss Zlatan

Ligue 1 midseason review Julien Laurens
Read

Thiago Silva extends PSG deal until 2020

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Matuidi: PSG must maintain this level

French Ligue 1
Read

Should Europe's elite move for Draxler?

German Bundesliga
Read

Marco Verratti: No reason to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool linked as Draxler mulls options

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Roberto Mancini has had 'no contact' with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery talks ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Lorient.
The ESPN FC panel discuss Unai Emery's future at Paris Saint-Germain after their loss against Guingamp.
Unai Emery says Paris Saint-Germain perform better when Marco Verratti is on the pitch.

Roberto Mancini has rubbished suggestions he could replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain coach, telling Italian media "I'm not in any hurry to return" to football.

Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in August, and his name has been linked to a number of positions where coaches are struggling.

However, the former Manchester City boss has told Sport Mediaset the paper talk does not reflect reality. 

"No, there is absolutely nothing concrete," he said. "I'm not in any hurry to return. There are voices that like to talk, and it's normal when there is a coach who is out of a job, there are certain teams that aren't doing well and people put two and two together and get five. But the truth is that I have had no contact with anyone."

He added: "I hope it will be a great 2017. We'll see what happens."

Having been appointed last summer to replace Laurent Blanc with the brief of improving on the former France coach's tenure, Emery has only been able to guide his team to third place in Ligue 1 at the midway point of the campaign.

Though he managed to steer PSG into the Champions League knockout stages, his position has come into question.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.