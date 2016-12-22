Roberto Mancini has had 'no contact' with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery talks ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Lorient.

The ESPN FC panel discuss Unai Emery's future at Paris Saint-Germain after their loss against Guingamp.

Unai Emery says Paris Saint-Germain perform better when Marco Verratti is on the pitch.

Roberto Mancini has rubbished suggestions he could replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain coach, telling Italian media "I'm not in any hurry to return" to football.

Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in August, and his name has been linked to a number of positions where coaches are struggling.

However, the former Manchester City boss has told Sport Mediaset the paper talk does not reflect reality.

"No, there is absolutely nothing concrete," he said. "I'm not in any hurry to return. There are voices that like to talk, and it's normal when there is a coach who is out of a job, there are certain teams that aren't doing well and people put two and two together and get five. But the truth is that I have had no contact with anyone."

He added: "I hope it will be a great 2017. We'll see what happens."

Having been appointed last summer to replace Laurent Blanc with the brief of improving on the former France coach's tenure, Emery has only been able to guide his team to third place in Ligue 1 at the midway point of the campaign.

Though he managed to steer PSG into the Champions League knockout stages, his position has come into question.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman