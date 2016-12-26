Giovani Lo Celso excited to link up with 'big club' PSG in January

Giovani Lo Celso will stay in Argentina until January on loan before moving to Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Giovani Lo Celso is looking forward to linking up with the French champions after the winter break.

Lo Celso, 20, signed for the Ligue 1 giants in the summer but was loaned back to Rosario Central to finish the season in South America before finally moving to Europe.

The Argentine helped El Canalla to the Argentine Cup final, where they were beaten by giants River Plate, before departing and is now excited to join a European giant.

"I chose PSG because it is a big club that is fighting to achieve important things," Lo Celso told Le Parisien. "Currently, they are one of the best teams in Europe and they have some big stars.

"The project motivates me -- Am I taking a risk? I do not think so. I will try to add something else to the squad. Also, I am young and I have time to play in the future."

Lo Celso does not expect to be handed a prominent role immediately but is relishing the chance to rub shoulders with some of the finest players in world football.

"This experience is going to make me stronger, particularly because I will be surrounded by elite players and that will help me grow," he added. "All of them are impressive, they are of the highest quality.

"I regularly watched them on television or played as them on video games. To actually play alongside them now is going to be a beautiful thing.

"[Edinson] Cavani scores many goals and [Angel] Di Maria has always been an idol of mine. However, there are lots of other great players - [Thiago] Motta is very technical, Lucas [Moura]... I cannot pick just one name because they are all phenomenal."

Lo Celso also hopes to play as frequently as he can early on and adapt to life in Ligue 1 quickly but is targeting a first senior title at Parc des Princes.

"My objectives are to play as often as possible and to win a title with this great club," he said. "It is a new challenge. I am not afraid, on the contrary! I will try to give my best."

The PSG squad resume training after the winter break on Dec. 31 and Lo Celso is expected to get his first taste of action with Unai Emery's men in a friendly to be played against Club Africain in Tunisia on Jan. 4.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.