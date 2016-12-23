Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 1/16  Draw: 9/1  Away: 150/1 
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/11  Away: 7/4 
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 2/5  Away: 7/1 
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 9/2  Away: 66/1 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 70'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/15 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

PSG 5-0 Lorient

 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Thiago Silva extends Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2020

Blaise Matuidi says PSG must perform like they did in their 5-0 win over Lorient if they are to retain their Ligue 1 title.
PSG ran riot over Lorient, crushing their opponents 5-0, and getting back to winning ways in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain have moved to stop the speculation surrounding their captain Thiago Silva's future by tying the defender to an improved contract that will take him through to 2020.

The Brazil international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, only to be renewed automatically for one year if Champions League qualification was confirmed.

PSG and Silva preferred not to wait, though, and have announced that the 32-year-old will be at the club for the next four years.

"It's an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain," Silva told PSG's official website. "Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive.

"I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League.

"We still have some very big dreams to fulfill. I'm convinced that we'll manage to do that and will continue to make our fans happy."

Silva was not the only person delighted with the news, with PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi lavishing praise upon a player who has led his team to 13 pieces of domestic silverware since arriving from AC Milan back in the summer of 2012.

The Qatari hailed his "extraordinary captain" and noted his "reading of the game" and "authority on the pitch" as two of his many qualities.

"I'm very happy with Thiago Silva's contract extension," he said. "He's an extraordinary captain through his reading of the game and his authority on the pitch.Our fans have always appreciated his exemplary combativeness.

"His presence will continue to help the club improving. Since his arrival, Thiago has made a real mark on Paris Saint-Germain's history. Between PSG and its captain, some great pages remain to be written."

After picking up a hip injury in preseason, Silva has since recovered and regained his place in Unai Emery's starting XI and has also forced his way back into the Brazil squad since Tite took over from former coach Dunga.

