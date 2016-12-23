Marco Verratti: I am happy and have no reason to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Unai Emery says Paris Saint-Germain perform better when Marco Verratti is on the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said he is happy with life in the French capital and has no reason to seek a move.

Verratti -- linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs -- had a slow start to the season but has seen his form pick up as he returns to full fitness after a groin operation earlier this year.

Speaking after notching an assist for Lucas Moura in PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Lorient on Wednesday, Verratti told Mediaset he was "happy" and does "not see any reason to leave."

"I take things day by day and am trying to win as much as possible with this club," he added.

"We dream of winning everything and we are still in the hunt for all our objectives. We will give it the best we can because we want to do better than we did last year."

Verratti added that it was "unlikely I will end my career here, but never say never."

Legendary Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon recently praised the 24-year-old and said he considers him to be the heir to the captain's armband in the national team.

"Buffon's words pleased me," Verratti said. "I would prefer it if he would carry on playing because he gives additional value, and one of my best memories will be to have been part of a team with Buffon in it."

Verratti and his teammates are expected back for PSG training on Dec. 31, with the team travelling to Tunisia for a friendly against Club Africain on Jan. 4.

