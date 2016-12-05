Former Paraguay, New York Cosmos striker Roberto Cabanas dies at 55

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Former Paraguay striker Cabanas dies at 55

Paraguay
Read
Juan Manuel Iturbe

Iturbe needs stability at Torino

Transfers Tim Vickery
Read

Atlanta United completes Almiron transfer

Atlanta United FC Jeff Carlisle
Read

Paraguay's Santa Cruz ends international career

Paraguay Associated Press
Read

Why aren't stars producing for Argentina?

ESPN FC TV
Read
ArgentinaArgentina
ParaguayParaguay
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Aguero says he's fit to play for Argentina

Argentina Jonathan Smith
Read
Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal in a runaway victory against Bolivia.

CONMEBOL: Brazil dazzle, Argentina held

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read
Neymar scores against Colombia

CONMEBOL: Argentina draw, win for Brazil

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read

Vickery: Paraguay target World Cup place

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Tim Vickery
Read
Messi Argentina return goal celeb

CONMEBOL: Messi, Gabriel Jesus fuel wins

Brazil ESPN staff
Read

CONMEBOL names Jimenez interim CEO

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

Paraguay's Gomez seals move to AC Milan

AC Milan ESPN staff
Read
Ramon Diaz Paraguay

Paraguay boss Diaz resigns after Copa elimination

Paraguay ESPN staff
Read

McIntyre: U.S. thrives on adversity

The Match Doug McIntyre
Read
John brooks vs Paraguay

Brooks nearly perfect vs. Paraguay

U.S. Player Ratings Jason Davis
Read

U.S. does just enough to beat Paraguay

The Match Jeff Carlisle
Read
United StatesUnited States
ParaguayParaguay
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

U.S. 1-0 Paraguay: As it happened

Copa America ESPN staff
Read

Paraguay prepared to 'play ugly' vs. U.S.

Copa America Tim Vickery
Read
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Former Paraguay, New York Cosmos striker Roberto Cabanas dies at 55

Roberto Cabanas starred for the New York Cosmos in the 1980s

Former Paraguay striker Roberto Cabanas died on Monday in Asuncion. He was 55.

Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.

Cabanas, a member of Paraguay's 1986 World Cup team, played for local club Cerro Porteno before becoming a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.

He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia's America, and Argentina's Boca Juniors.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.