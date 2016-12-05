Former Paraguay, New York Cosmos striker Roberto Cabanas dies at 55

Roberto Cabanas starred for the New York Cosmos in the 1980s

Former Paraguay striker Roberto Cabanas died on Monday in Asuncion. He was 55.

Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.

Cabanas, a member of Paraguay's 1986 World Cup team, played for local club Cerro Porteno before becoming a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.

He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia's America, and Argentina's Boca Juniors.