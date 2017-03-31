Panama midfielder Amilcar Henriquez shot to death

Amilcar Henriquez, shown here in 2014, played against the likes of Neymar in his career with Panama.

Panama international Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in the country's Colon province, police officials say.

The killing on Saturday was confirmed by Didacio Camargo, press chief for Panama's National Police.

Authorities say the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital, where he died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team and played the last 10 minutes of the most recent World Cup qualifier against the United States last month, a 1-1 draw.

He played his club football for Panamanian giants Arabe Unido and started both legs of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal defeat to FC Dallas earlier this year.