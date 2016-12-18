Joaquin Caparros sacked by Osasuna after eight matches

Joaquin Caparros was appointed Osasuna boss in November.

Osasuna have sacked head coach Joaquin Caparros just two months into his reign and appointed sporting director Petar Vasiljevic in his place until the end of the season.

Caparros had only been in charge since November last year when he succeeded Enrique Martin after a poor start to the season, but the 61-year-old could not turn their form around.

He lost all five of his league games in charge, with the club slipping five points adrift at the bottom of La Liga. In total he was in charge for just eight matches, losing seven, with his only win coming against Granada in the Copa Del Rey.

Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Eibar in the cup proved the final straw and the club announced on Thursday that he had been dismissed.

Osasuna confirmed Serbian Vasiljevic, who had two spells at the club as a player, would take charge of the first team until the end of the campaign.