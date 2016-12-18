Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Joaquin Caparros

Caparros sacked after eight matches

Osasuna PA Sport
Copa: Atletico cruise; Celta thrash Valencia

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Deportivo La Coruna vs Osasuna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016

Deportivo La Coruña
Deportivo La Coruna vs Osasuna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016

Deportivo La Coruña
Deportivo La Coruña
Osasuna
2
0
FT
Game Details
Osasuna vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-10th December 2016

Osasuna
Osasuna vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-10th December 2016

Osasuna
Messi's brace leads Barca past Osasuna

Spanish Primera División
Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez lead Barca to win

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Osasuna 0-3 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Osasuna
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Luis Enrique defends Barca style of play

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Sporting Gijon vs Osasuna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Osasuna
Sporting Gijon vs Osasuna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Osasuna
Sporting Gijón
Osasuna
3
1
FT
Game Details
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-27th November 2016

Osasuna
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-27th November 2016

Osasuna
Osasuna
Atletico Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Merida: I couldn't turn down Atletico

Interview Dermot Corrigan
Leganes vs Osasuna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd November 2016

Osasuna
 By PA Sport
Joaquin Caparros sacked by Osasuna after eight matches

Joaquin Caparros
Joaquin Caparros was appointed Osasuna boss in November.

Osasuna have sacked head coach Joaquin Caparros just two months into his reign and appointed sporting director Petar Vasiljevic in his place until the end of the season.

Caparros had only been in charge since November last year when he succeeded Enrique Martin after a poor start to the season, but the 61-year-old could not turn their form around.

He lost all five of his league games in charge, with the club slipping five points adrift at the bottom of La Liga. In total he was in charge for just eight matches, losing seven, with his only win coming against Granada in the Copa Del Rey.

Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Eibar in the cup proved the final straw and the club announced on Thursday that he had been dismissed.

Osasuna confirmed Serbian Vasiljevic, who had two spells at the club as a player, would take charge of the first team until the end of the campaign.

