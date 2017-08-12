Orlando City's Will Johnson to miss 2-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Orlando City midfielder Will Johnson will miss the next two to four weeks with an ankle sprain.
Johnson, 30, has started all but two of Orlando's games this season but limped out of Orlando's 1-1 draw with Columbus on Saturday in the 32nd minute.
A club spokesperson confirmed the extent of the injury to the Orlando Sentinel. He could miss up to four of Orlando's nine remaining games.
Johnson was replaced by Cristian Higuita, who could see more time in Johnson's absence for Orlando, which has also recently signed midfielders Yoshimar Yotun and Dillon Powers.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.