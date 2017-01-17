Oldham see transfer embargo lifted after two months

Oldham have seen their transfer embargo lifted, the League One club announced.

The Latics are second bottom of the table and have been unable to bring in new players since November because of an outstanding £300,000 bill from HM Revenue & Customs as well as fees owed to other clubs.

A brief statement on Oldham website read: "The club can confirm, with immediate effect, the transfer embargo placed upon the club has now been lifted."

Oldham are now under new boss John Sheridan, who is back for a third spell in charge having just replaced Steve Robinson.

Sheridan oversaw Oldham's first win in the league since Oct. 18 with 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Saturday.