Oldham see transfer embargo lifted after two months

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Tondela
1
0
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 15/2  Away: 125/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
GillinghamGillingham
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Sheridan back for fifth spell as Oldham boss

Oldham Athletic PA Sport
Read
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Port ValePort Vale
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Southend UnitedSouthend United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oxford UnitedOxford United
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lincoln CityLincoln City
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Port ValePort Vale
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Oldham placed under transfer embargo

Oldham Athletic PA Sport
Read
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Doncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Rochdale's Andrew handed 12-match ban

Rochdale PA Sport
Read
RochdaleRochdale
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Oldham see transfer embargo lifted after two months

Oldham have seen their transfer embargo lifted, the League One club announced.

The Latics are second bottom of the table and have been unable to bring in new players since November because of an outstanding £300,000 bill from HM Revenue & Customs as well as fees owed to other clubs.

A brief statement on Oldham website read: "The club can confirm, with immediate effect, the transfer embargo placed upon the club has now been lifted."

Oldham are now under new boss John Sheridan, who is back for a third spell in charge having just replaced Steve Robinson.

Sheridan oversaw Oldham's first win in the league since Oct. 18 with 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Saturday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.