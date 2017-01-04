Previous
Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Nottingham Forest takeover bid falls through

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Moores remains hopeful over Forest takeover

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
0
FT
Game Details
Burke enjoying Leipzig, doubts Cash deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Matty Cash in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.

Leipzig interested in Cash - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
BarnsleyBarnsley
0
1
FT
Game Details
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
1
FT
Game Details
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
0
2
FT
Game Details
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Preston North EndPreston North End
1
1
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
3
0
FT
Game Details
Steve Martin comedian

Comedian Steve Martin mistaken for referee

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
2
1
FT
Game Details
BarnsleyBarnsley
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
5
FT
Game Details
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
0
2
FT
Game Details
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Al-Hasawi bids farewell to Forest

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read

U.S. takeover at Nottm Forest close - report

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
ReadingReading
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
0
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
American takeover of Nottingham Forest has fallen through - owner

Fawaz Al-Hasawi
Nottingham Forest are ailing Fawaz Al Hasawi's ownership.

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has announced that a prospective takeover of the club by an American consortium has fallen through.

Al Hasawi said the deal, which had been expected to be finalised this week, was "not in the interests of the long-term future of our club.''

Forest are ailing under the Kuwaiti's ownership, and currently stand just two points above the Championship relegation zone after losing their last five matches in all competitions.

It had been hoped by supporters that the interest of the group headed by businessman John Jay Moores might spark a timely reversal of fortunes at the City Ground.

In a statement, Al Hasawi said: "It is with great regret and disappointment that the club announces today that, despite much speculation in the media, all negotiations in regard to a partial sale of the club to US owners have come to an end.

"We feel strongly that we have acted in good faith on behalf of the club and its fans and that such a deal as it stands is not in the interests of the long-term future of our club.

"Thank you for your continued support at this difficult time for the club.''

Al Hasawi bought the club from the estate of the late former owner Nigel Doughty in 2012.

