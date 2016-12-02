John Jay Moores remains hopeful over Nottingham Forest takeover

John Jay Moores previously owned Major League Baseball side San Diego Padres.

The protracted takeover of Nottingham Forest has been delayed further but investor John Jay Moores remains keen to complete the deal in the near future.

Former San Diego Padres owner Moores had previously said he was confident the deal, reported to be worth £50 million, would be concluded on Tuesday, but that now appears unlikely.

Press Association Sport reports the delay is merely down to some details being revised, rather than hitting any major complications. BBC Radio Nottingham has also said the takeover remains on track.

Speaking to U.S. journalist Barry Bloom of MLB.com, Moores said of the delay: "I am optimistic that we will close ... soon. But nothing definitive."

News of another delay is not good news for Forest, whose need for the takeover to be completed has been made all the more pressing given their perilous position in the league table -- the Reds are just two places and two points above the relegation zone and on a poor run of form.

Meanwhile, several issues need to be resolved at the club relating to contracts, player sales and manager Philippe Montanier's position, none of which can be sorted out until the takeover is finalised.

Moores and his long-time business partner Charles Noell have been trying to buy Forest since October. The pair have previously tried, and failed, with takeover attempts at Everton and Swansea.

When the takeover at the City Ground finally goes through, current owner Fawaz Al Hasawi will retain a 20 percent stake but will have no say in the day-to-day running of the club.

The Kuwaiti businessman, who assumed control in July 2012, has overseen a chaotic spell in charge, with Montanier the seventh manager of Al Hasawi's reign.