Norwich board back Alex Neil for now, but demand improvement from team

Alex Neil's Norwich side are in the midst of a bad string of results, but the manager still has the board's backing.

Norwich chief executive Jez Moxey says the club are not about to sack manager Alex Neil but insists results must quickly improve.

The Canaries were among preseason promotion favourites in the Sky Bet Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, despite a promising start, a run of eight defeats from the last 10 matches has left Norwich in 12th place, already 16 points behind second-placed Newcastle who also came down from the top flight.

There have been calls from fans for the Norfolk club to remove the 35-year-old Scot, who took the Canaries up via the Championship playoff final in May 2015.

Moxey insists there are no such plans in place, but stressed the board wanted to see a quick upturn in fortunes as Neil prepares to take the squad to Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking to Norwich City TV, Moxey said: "We are fully aware of how they [fans] feel about things, we are all concerned, but we are clear about what we are trying to do and how we are trying to achieve it.

"The board acknowledge results just aren't good enough. We must do better quickly. This is a results-oriented business, everyone knows that and we need to start winning matches, and doing that quickly.

"Whilst we are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to improve results, we don't believe in just following the norm in football by replacing our manager to solve an immediate problem.

"We think it is much more complex than that, we think the manager needs time to get it right and we want to support him.''

Moxey added: "He led this club to promotion before and we think he can do it again.

"After 23 games, I think everyone accepts we should not be in 12th place and we expect this team to start moving up this table very quickly. Promotion remains the aim.''