Norwich board back Alex Neil for now, but demand improvement from team

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Norwich board back Neil for time being

Norwich City PA Sport
Read
ReadingReading
Norwich CityNorwich City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Norwich CityNorwich City
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Sweeper: Maradona's exercise boogie

International
Read
Norwich CityNorwich City
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
BarnsleyBarnsley
Norwich CityNorwich City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Jacob Murphy, Norwich City

Three clubs tracking Norwich's Murphy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Norwich CityNorwich City
BrentfordBrentford
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby CountyDerby County
Norwich CityNorwich City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Norwich CityNorwich City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Norwich CityNorwich City
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Norwich CityNorwich City
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

QF draw: Man United to host West Ham

EFL Cup ESPN staff
Read
Leeds

Leeds vs. Norwich: All the 2s

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Norwich CityNorwich City
(3) 2
(2) 2
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Norwich CityNorwich City
Preston North EndPreston North End
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FulhamFulham
Norwich CityNorwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Norwich CityNorwich City
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Brady concussed, out for Ireland at Moldova

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA PA Sport
Read

Ireland's Brady lost consciousness - O'Neill

Republic of Ireland PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Norwich board back Alex Neil for now, but demand improvement from team

Alex Neil's Norwich side are in the midst of a bad string of results, but the manager still has the board's backing.

Norwich chief executive Jez Moxey says the club are not about to sack manager Alex Neil but insists results must quickly improve.

The Canaries were among preseason promotion favourites in the Sky Bet Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, despite a promising start, a run of eight defeats from the last 10 matches has left Norwich in 12th place, already 16 points behind second-placed Newcastle who also came down from the top flight.

There have been calls from fans for the Norfolk club to remove the 35-year-old Scot, who took the Canaries up via the Championship playoff final in May 2015.

Moxey insists there are no such plans in place, but stressed the board wanted to see a quick upturn in fortunes as Neil prepares to take the squad to Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking to Norwich City TV, Moxey said: "We are fully aware of how they [fans] feel about things, we are all concerned, but we are clear about what we are trying to do and how we are trying to achieve it.

"The board acknowledge results just aren't good enough. We must do better quickly. This is a results-oriented business, everyone knows that and we need to start winning matches, and doing that quickly.

"Whilst we are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to improve results, we don't believe in just following the norm in football by replacing our manager to solve an immediate problem.

"We think it is much more complex than that, we think the manager needs time to get it right and we want to support him.''

Moxey added: "He led this club to promotion before and we think he can do it again.

"After 23 games, I think everyone accepts we should not be in 12th place and we expect this team to start moving up this table very quickly. Promotion remains the aim.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.