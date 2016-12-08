Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Game Details
Jeff Carls  By Jeff Carlisle
North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik rules out NASL expansion

Brian McBride discusses the ins and outs of the perils facing NASL as league meetings open.

The North American Soccer League has "no plans" to add expansion teams in 2017, according to North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik.

The NASL currently adopts a split-season format with spring and fall campaigns, and in an interview with WRALSportsFan, Malik indicated that the NASL will play with eight teams for both seasons.

This is contrary to a previous ESPN FC report that stated three expansion teams would be added in the fall.

"We'll be making announcements throughout the year about teams that we expect to come on in 2018," Malik confirmed.

The NASL had been rumored in recent months to be on the brink of shutting its doors. Two teams -- the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the Ottawa Fury -- left for the USL, while four others were in various states of financial trouble.

But the NASL has managed to survive, and the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday that it would continue to sanction the NASL as a Division II league.

