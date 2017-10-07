Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Málaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
United States U17
England U17
1
4
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
2
0
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
U.A.N.L
Toluca
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 35'
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Welshman the difference for Puerto Rico FC

North American Soccer League

