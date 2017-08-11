Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Edmonton, Puerto Rico play to thrilling draw

North American Soccer League

Related Videos

Gentile's vicious volley hands PRFC victory

North American Soccer League
Read

Chavez gets Miami FC a vital three points

North American Soccer League
Read

NCFC earn comeback draw off two stunning goals

North American Soccer League
Read

Rocket goal earns Cosmos away point

North American Soccer League
Read

Delta's first-half turnaround brings three points

North American Soccer League
Read

NCFC crush Miami's comeback with late winner

North American Soccer League
Read

Cruz equalizer earns Deltas a point

North American Soccer League
Read

Zayed provides winner for Indy Eleven

North American Soccer League
Read

Cosmos down FC Edmonton with controversial goal

North American Soccer League
Read

Pair of lovely goals see Indy XI past Armada

North American Soccer League
Read

Armada earns draw with last-gasp equalizer

North American Soccer League
Read

Braun header lifts Indy past Cosmos

North American Soccer League
Read

Eustáquio buries winner for Edmonton

North American Soccer League
Read

Schuler's slick team goal leads NCFC over Miami FC

North American Soccer League
Read

WATCH: Keeper makes triple save

North American Soccer League
Read

Nicklaw own-goal hands San Francisco victory

North American Soccer League
Read

Indy win with back-to-back goals over NCFC

North American Soccer League
Read

Rennella's brace carries Miami past Armada

North American Soccer League
Read

WATCH: Perfect volley and a Ronaldo tribute

North American Soccer League
Read

New York 4-2 Puerto Rico: Cosmos fight back

North American Soccer League
Read

Rennella's lone goal gives Miami FC victory

North American Soccer League
Read

Armada hammer underwhelming Indy XI

North American Soccer League
Read

Stunning goals highlight Cosmos, NCFC draw

North American Soccer League
Read

Edmonton complete comeback over Cosmos

North American Soccer League
Read

Juan Guerra's slick finish seals Cosmos' win

North American Soccer League
Read

Mares' deft header hands Miami FC victory

North American Soccer League
Read

Armada stifle NCFC in 2-1 win

North American Soccer League
Read

Straith's strong header seals FC Edmonton win

North American Soccer League
Read

Miami FC, PRFC split points off two crisp goals

North American Soccer League
Read

NCFC snatch stunning stoppage time winner

North American Soccer League
Read

Miami FC claim narrow win off curling beauty

North American Soccer League
Read