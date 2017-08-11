ESPN FC
Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
Edmonton, Puerto Rico play to thrilling draw
North American Soccer League
about an hour ago
Gentile's vicious volley hands PRFC victory
North American Soccer League
3 days ago
Read
Chavez gets Miami FC a vital three points
North American Soccer League
4 days ago
NCFC earn comeback draw off two stunning goals
North American Soccer League
7 days ago
Rocket goal earns Cosmos away point
North American Soccer League
Aug 11, 2017
Delta's first-half turnaround brings three points
North American Soccer League
Aug 5, 2017
NCFC crush Miami's comeback with late winner
North American Soccer League
Aug 5, 2017
Cruz equalizer earns Deltas a point
North American Soccer League
Jul 30, 2017
Zayed provides winner for Indy Eleven
North American Soccer League
Jul 30, 2017
Cosmos down FC Edmonton with controversial goal
North American Soccer League
Jul 15, 2017
Pair of lovely goals see Indy XI past Armada
North American Soccer League
Jul 15, 2017
Armada earns draw with last-gasp equalizer
North American Soccer League
Jul 12, 2017
Braun header lifts Indy past Cosmos
North American Soccer League
Jul 8, 2017
Eustáquio buries winner for Edmonton
North American Soccer League
Jul 7, 2017
Schuler's slick team goal leads NCFC over Miami FC
North American Soccer League
Jul 4, 2017
WATCH: Keeper makes triple save
North American Soccer League
Jun 24, 2017
Nicklaw own-goal hands San Francisco victory
North American Soccer League
Jun 24, 2017
Indy win with back-to-back goals over NCFC
North American Soccer League
Jun 24, 2017
Rennella's brace carries Miami past Armada
North American Soccer League
Jun 17, 2017
WATCH: Perfect volley and a Ronaldo tribute
North American Soccer League
Jun 16, 2017
New York 4-2 Puerto Rico: Cosmos fight back
North American Soccer League
Jun 16, 2017
Rennella's lone goal gives Miami FC victory
North American Soccer League
Jun 10, 2017
Armada hammer underwhelming Indy XI
North American Soccer League
Jun 10, 2017
Stunning goals highlight Cosmos, NCFC draw
North American Soccer League
Jun 10, 2017
Edmonton complete comeback over Cosmos
North American Soccer League
Jun 7, 2017
Juan Guerra's slick finish seals Cosmos' win
North American Soccer League
Jun 4, 2017
Mares' deft header hands Miami FC victory
North American Soccer League
Jun 3, 2017
Armada stifle NCFC in 2-1 win
North American Soccer League
May 28, 2017
Straith's strong header seals FC Edmonton win
North American Soccer League
May 27, 2017
Miami FC, PRFC split points off two crisp goals
North American Soccer League
May 27, 2017
NCFC snatch stunning stoppage time winner
North American Soccer League
May 20, 2017
Miami FC claim narrow win off curling beauty
North American Soccer League
May 13, 2017
