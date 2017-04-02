Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 80'
Game Details
NCFC 3-1 FC Edmonton: Carolina win in style

North American Soccer League

