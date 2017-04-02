ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE
80'
Game Details
Home: 16/1
Draw: 11/4
Away: 4/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
NCFC 3-1 FC Edmonton: Carolina win in style
North American Soccer League
2 hours ago
Related Videos
WATCH: Laing's inch-perfect free-kick
North American Soccer League
3 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Waiting on Vidal's penalty
UEFA Champions League
2 days ago
Read
Stellar solo run leads to Armada win
North American Soccer League
Apr 2, 2017
Read
Indy Eleven 3-3 Puerto Rico FC
North American Soccer League
Apr 1, 2017
Read
North Carolina, Miami draw in odd fashion
North American Soccer League
Mar 25, 2017
Read
Rumour Rater: Coleman to Man United?
English Premier League
Mar 1, 2017
Read
FIFA mulling NASL-style shootouts?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 18, 2017
Read
Bardic nets winner in 2nd NASL appearance
North American Soccer League
Sep 28, 2016
Read
Highlights: Ottawa Fury 1-0 Jacksonville Armada
North American Soccer League
May 22, 2016
Read
Highlights: Indy Eleven 1-1 FC Edmonton
North American Soccer League
May 7, 2016
Read
Highlights: Ottawa Fury 2-0 Miami FC
North American Soccer League
Apr 30, 2016
Read
Highlights: Minnesota Utd 3-0 Ft Lauderdale
North American Soccer League
Apr 16, 2016
Read
Highlights: Tampa Bay 1-0 FC Edmonton
North American Soccer League
Apr 16, 2016
Read
Highlights: Carolina RailHawks 2-1 FC Edmonton
North American Soccer League
Oct 14, 2015
Read